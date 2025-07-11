Zane Monlouis Injury: Potentially done for season

Manlouis (lower body) could miss the rest of the season, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Manlouis is receiving some unfortunate news, as the defender may now miss the rest of his season due to his lower-body injury. This is a touhg development, only playing 10 games all season. There is a chance he could be fit on the back end of the season, although that is up in the air.