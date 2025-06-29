Menu
Zanka News: Yellow card, two shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Zanka had two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 1st minute.

Zanka was back in the starting XI Saturday after he went unused last outing, seeing the full 90 in the center of the defense. He would see a rare two shots from the defense combined with one interception, two tackles and three clearances. However, he would earn a yellow card in the first minute, although it is only his second of the season.

Zanka
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
