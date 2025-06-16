Menu
Zavier Gozo News: Scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 16, 2025 at 7:22pm

Gozo scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over D.C. United.

Gozo buried his second goal in four outings, as he fired a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Alexandros Katranis in the 77th minute of play. Gozo also set a season high with his five shots in the match, while this marked the third time in four outings that he tallied two shots on target.

Zavier Gozo
Real Salt Lake
