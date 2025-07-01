Zavier Gozo News: Takes five shots in draw

Gozo had five shots (four on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 69th minute.

