Zorhan Bassong Injury: Will continue to represent Canada

Bassong will continue his international duty as he was called up by the CANMNT for the Gold Cup to replace the injured Sam Adekugbe (Achilles). Bassong has been a regular starter for SKC recently, and his absence will force a change in the starting XI. Memo Rodriguez is expected to get a larger role until he comes back, and that could be against Seattle on July 12 if Canada performs well and reaches the final.