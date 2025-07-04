Zorhan Bassong News: Starting Friday

Bassong (not injury related) is in the starting squad for Friday's clash against Colorado Rapids.

Bassong is back in a defensive midfield slot at the expense of Memo Rodriguez. The 26-year-old, who spent the last few weeks with the Canadian national team, had previously scored one goal while recording 19 tackles and 12 clearances over 13 matches played for his club. He'll remain in contention and could be an all-around contributor if he continues to play in upcoming fixtures.