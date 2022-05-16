BetMGM Bonus Code New York: Use ROTOBONUS For $1000 Risk-Free First Bet

With the Rangers advancing to the East Division Finals of the NHL playoffs, this is one of the most exciting times of the year for New York hockey fans and sports enthusiasts alike. You can add to that excitement by wagering on the action at BetMGM New York with BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS.

The welcome offer from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS is available to New Yorkers, as well as anyone located in a state where BetMGM Sportsbook has gone live. The bonus code makes your first bet risk-free, up to $1,000.

What Is The Bonus Code For BetMGM New York?

The bonus code for BetMGM New York is ROTOBONUS. It is available to anyone without an existing BetMGM account who is at least 21 years old. You will need to be physically present in New York, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming in order to sign up.

If you fit the above criteria, follow a few simple steps to have the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS promotion applied to your first wager.

Start by navigating to the BetMGM NY sign-up page by clicking on the link below. After that, you will be asked to input your name, address and email address to create an account. Make sure to put ROTOBONUS in the bonus code field while signing up. Once your account is set up, just make an initial deposit of $10 or more to activate the bonus code.

How Do You Get Free Money On BetMGM NY?

The BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS is the best bonus code to use to sign up for BetMGM New York. You get free money on BetMGM NY if your first bet loses when using BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS. You will receive free bets equal to 100 percent of the amount wagered, up to $1,000. You can bet more than $1,000, but you will only get $1,000 in free bets if your first wager loses.

It will take less than 24 hours for the free bets from the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS promotion to be credited to your account after your initial wager settles. The free bet total will be divided into five equal parts, if your bet is $50 or more. For instance, a losing first bet of $500 would land you five free bets worth $100 each. Should you wager less than $50 on your first bet and lose, you will receive one free bet equal to the amount wagered.

If the first bet placed in your account wins, you will not receive any free money, but you will still get off on the right foot with a winning wager.

More Details On Free Bets From BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS

After the free bets are added to your account, you will have one week to use them before they expire. There are almost no restrictions concerning what the free bets from the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS can be used on, except that they cannot be combined with other promotions.

While you cannot withdraw the free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS or split them into smaller bets, any winnings from the free bets can be withdrawn immediately. Withdrawal requests can take up to five days to be processed.