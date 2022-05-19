WynnBET NY Promo Code: Enter XROTO While Signing Up For $200 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Mobile sports betting continues to grow across America, especially in New York, and one of the platforms getting in on the action is WynnBET New York.

With a wide selection of sporting events to bet on and plenty of promotions, there are many reasons to sign up for WynnBET NY. Among them is WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO, which will provide you with $200 in free bets after you place a qualifying bet of $50 or more.

The WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO can be used by any new customer who is at least 21 years old and physically present in New York or any other state where WynnBET is licensed to operate.

What WynnBET Promo Codes Are Available in New York?

WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is available in New York and earning the $200 in free bets is straightforward. Start off by creating a WynnBET New York account. You can navigate to the sign-up page by clicking on the link below.

Once there, you will be asked to confirm your identity by filling out your name, address and email address. You will also see a promo code field. Make sure to put XROTO into that field. After you've created an account, the next step is to fund it. In order to get the $200 in free bets, your initial deposit must be at least $50.

The final step to getting your $200 in free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is to place an initial wager of at least $50 with minimum odds of -120 (-110 or +200 would qualify; -200 would not). This must be the first bet placed after funding your account and cannot be combined with other WynnBET promotions. There are no stipulations regarding which sports or teams you can bet on, and your initial bet can be a straight bet or a parlay.

More About The $200 In Free Bets From WynnBet NY Promo Code XROTO

Once you've followed the steps above, you will be entitled to $200 in free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. The welcome bonus is paid out in four $50 free bets. You can expect to receive the first of the four $50 free bets within 72 hours of your initial bet settling, regardless of the initial wager's result. The three remaining $50 free bets will be provided at one-week intervals after the first one.

Each free bet from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO will expire 10 days after being credited to your account, if left unused. The free bets cannot be cashed out or split into smaller denominations, but they can be used to place any straight bets or parlays of your choice with minimum odds of -150. Any winnings from these wagers can be withdrawn immediately.

What's The Best Promo Code To Use For WynnBET New York

The best promo code to use for WynnBET New York is WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. There are other promotions and offers at WynnBet New York, but WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is the best.

To access the many promos available on WynnBET, navigate to the promotions page and opt into any promos you would like to be eligible for. But be sure to sign up with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO first. You can get a $10 free bet every Monday by betting at least $50 cumulatively over the preceding Monday through Friday period. Another $10 free bet can be earned by placing a parlay of $20 or more with at least four legs on any sport between Thursday and Sunday. If odds boosts are more your speed, you will find them every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. ET during the WynnBET Win Hour.

You can also use WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO and wager at least $100 on golf this week to be entered into a raffle to win a golf trip to the Wynn resort in Las Vegas.