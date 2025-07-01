BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Get $150 Offer for Cubs vs Guardians & Tuesday MLB Odds

Use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to unlock $150 in bonus bets with a win. Wager on Padres-Phillies, Cubs vs Guardians tonight and more MLB odds.

Tonight's Major League Baseball slate is loaded with some dynamic matchups. The MLB betting schedule includes Padres-Phillies and Guardians-Cubs. New customers in select states can bet on MLB action and more with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150, just make a first bet of $10 or more. If it settles as a winner, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, sign up for a new account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and make an opening wager of $10+ on any available sports betting market, whether it's MLB, the FIFA Club World Cup, the WNBA or anything else that is of interest to you. If you win, you'll receive three $50 bonus bets.

Elsewhere you can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY and MA) to claim a first-bet offer up to $1,500. This is one of the most popular sportsbook promos because it refunds a losing opening wager with matching bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Use one of the top sports betting apps to wager on your preferences. Before you place your opening wager, however, use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 or ROTOSPORTS and take advantage of the chance to earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 wager or get up to $1,500 in first-bet protection.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Register To Win $150 in Bonus Bets

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: July 1, 2025

Join one of leading sports betting sites in minutes. Here's how to activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the Sign-Up button, then use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. Enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY & MA) as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use your preferred payment options with one of the leading credit card betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code Promo: Terms & Conditions for Tuesday, July 1

After using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to open an account if you are in MI, PA, NJ or WV, choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, you will get $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, pick any set of odds and place your first wager on one of the top PayPal betting sites. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If your loss was for less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a great start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 Delivers $150 Promo Offer for MLB Odds

Use the BetMGM bonus code welcome offer for your location and open an account for MLB, international soccer, the WNBA and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code Best Bets for Tuesday, July 1, 2025

MLB : Padres at Phillies, 6:30 p.m. ET; one of the leading MLB betting sites is perfect to use ahead of this NL clash.

: Padres at Phillies, 6:30 p.m. ET; one of the leading MLB betting sites is perfect to use ahead of this NL clash. MLB: Brewers at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos to wager on this big NL matchup.

Brewers at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos to wager on this big NL matchup. MLB: Guardians at Cubs, 8:10 p.m. ET

Guardians at Cubs, 8:10 p.m. ET MLB: Giants at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

The BetMGM bonus code offer gives you access to all the great features, odds boosts, rewards program and more. Sign up now, because the sports betting schedule is packed.

Among MLB odds for today are several matchups that will have longer-term implications for the season. Padres-Phillies could very well be a National League postseason preview with the way both squads are playing. The Cubs-Guardians is a rematch of the historic 2016 World Series, when the Cubs broke their long championship drought by defeating Cleveland, then known as the Indians.

There are also a pair of excellent National League contests on tap today. They include a rematch of last year's thrilling NLDS between the Brewers and Mets, while the crowded NL West pits the slumping Giants and at the Diamondbacks.

Tap a BET NOW button and use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer open an account. It's a great way to gain access to all of your favorite sports betting markets. Register now and start betting. You could win $150 in bonus bets.