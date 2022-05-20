Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: ROTOCZR Gets New Users $1100 First Bet Insurance For The French Open

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

There's plenty of exciting sports action going on across America, with the MLB regular season and both the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing. However, one of the biggest sporting events in the world will take center stage on Sunday when the French Open begins. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR presents the perfect opportunity for tennis fans and sports fans alike to put some skin in the game with $1,100 worth of first bet insurance for new users.

With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR, your first bet will be fully matched with a free bet, if your initial wager loses. There are no restrictions regarding what you can bet on after signing up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR, so you're also welcome to wager on any of the many betting markets offered at Caesars Sportsbook.

How To Create An Account With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR

As long as you don't have an existing Caesars Sportsbook account, are at least 21 years old and are physically present in a state where the sportsbook is licensed to operate, you can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR. Simply head to to the sign-up page by clicking on the link below.

In order to create a new account, you will need to provide your name, address and email address. While opening the account, you will have the opportunity to input the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR. The promotion will be activated after your account has been created and funded with an initial deposit of $20 or more. Accepted deposit methods include credit/debit cards, bank transfers, wire transfers or PayPal, and you won't be charged any transaction fees by Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR Provides First Bet Insurance For New Users

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR will cover the first bet placed in your new account. There are no restrictions concerning the type of bet or odds of the initial wager, but it cannot be combined with another Caesars Sportsbook promotion. If your first bet loses, you will receive a free bet equal to the amount wagered, up to $1,100.

The free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR will be added to your account in no more than two business days, and you will have 14 days to use it. You cannot cash out or further divide the free bet, and any subsequent winnings can be withdrawn immediately.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR For French Open Picks

You can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR to make bets on French Open picks, plus there are other great promos available at Caesars Sportsbook.

There are new promotions popping up throughout the NBA and NHL postseasons, and you can opt into the Long Ball Same Game Parlay Club. That promo will add a $100 free bet to your winnings, if you hit on a $20-plus baseball same game parlay with odds of +1000 or longer. Make sure to check out the Promotions and Boosts sections after you use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOCZR for more opportunities to earn free bets and get enhanced odds.