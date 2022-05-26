FanDuel Promo Code NY: Sign Up For $1000 Risk-Free Bet

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

This is one of the best times of the year for sports fans. The MLB season is in full swing, the NBA and NHL playoffs are moving toward their conference finals and the French Open is showcasing the best tennis players in the world. Whether or not you follow any of these sports, there's a wide selection available to bet on them at FanDuel Sportsbook New York using FanDuel Promo Code NY to sign up.

The FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer at FanDuel NY gives new users a $1,000 risk-free first bet. The offer is open to all new users who are at least 21 years old and physically located in New York or any of the other state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Do You Need Promo Code For FanDuel NY?

You don't need a promo code from FanDuel NY, but the FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome bonus is a great way to start betting. Just follow the simple steps outlined below while signing up and the first bet you place will be fully matched in site credit, up to $1,000, if that bet loses. The bonus from FanDuel Promo Code NY will automatically be applied to the first wager placed in your new account after you sign up and fund the account.

Start by clicking on the link below, which will redirect you to the platform's sign-up page. There, you will be prompted to provide your name, address and email address to confirm your identity and create an account. After your account has been created, you must make an initial deposit of $10 or more to activate the FanDuel Promo Code NY offer.

FanDuel Promo Code NY Site Credit Info

There are no restrictions regarding the odds or bet type of your initial wager at FanDuel NY, but only the first bet made in your new account will be eligible for the FanDuel Promo Code NY offer. If this first wager loses, you will receive an equivalent amount in site credit within 72 hours of the bet settling. You can bet more than $1,000, but will receive only $1,000 in site credit should that wager lose.

After receiving the site credit, you will have 14 days to it. Wagers made with site credit from the FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer cannot be combined with other promotions. The site credit itself cannot be withdrawn from your account, but there is no additional rollover on any winnings from bets placed using the site credit.

FanDuel Promos Beyond FanDuel Promo Code NY Offer

The FanDuel Promo Code NY offer gets new users a $1,000 risk-free bet and there are lots of ways to wager on FanDuel Sportsbook NY. With a whole section in the app dedicated to promotions, FanDuel NY keeps its users happy by constantly offering opportunities to win more free bets.

Sign up with FanDuel Promo Code NY now as there is a promo that's running through Friday called the No Sweat NBA Same Game Parlay. It will match a losing Same Game Parlay wager on an NBA playoff game with a free bet, up to $20, if the initial bet has at least three legs and odds of +400 or longer. If you're an MLB fan interested in exploring the Same Game Parlay feature, you can let experts do the work for you by locking in the daily featured MLB Same Game Parlay as well. Just use FanDuel Promo Code NY to create your new account and make your risk-free bet, up to $1,000, before you try out these great same game parlay options.