FanDuel Promo Code NY: New Users Get Risk-Free First Bet, Up To $1000

With the holiday weekend in our rearview mirror and temperatures on the rise, the sports landscape is heating up as well. The Rangers advanced to the conference finals of the NHL playoffs, the NBA Finals matchup is set, and both New York MLB teams remain in first place in their respective divisions. With so many sporting events to bet on, there's no better time than now to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook New York with FanDuel Promo Code NY.

The FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer gives new users a $1,000 risk-free first bet. All users that are 21 years old and physically located in New York, or any other licensed FanDuel Sportsbook state, are eligible to redeem the welcome bonus.

How To Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code NY

Using the FanDuel Promo Code NY gives you a great welcome bonus with its risk-free first bet, up to $1,000. Simply follow the steps outlined below when signing up with FanDuel Promo Code NY, and your first bet will be matched in site credit, up to $1,000, if that bet happens to lose.

To begin, click the link below, which will redirect you to the sign-up page for FanDuel Sportsbook. Once there, you can sign up with basic information to confirm your identity, including your name, address and email address. After your account is created, deposit at least $10 to redeem the FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer.

How Much Site Credit Do I Get With FanDuel Promo Code NY?

The FanDuel NY welcome promo is not limited to any bet types or specific odds, meaning you can bet on whatever you'd like after you sign up with FanDuel Promo Code NY. If your risk-free first bet wins, then congrats, you'll be paid out once your bet settles. However, if your first bet loses, then you will receive a dollar-for-dollar match in site credit within 72 hours. Your first bet can be more than $1,000, but you will only receive up to $1,000 in site credit should your initial wager lose.

Once the site credit hits your account, it must be used within 14 days. The site credit from the FanDuel Promo Code NY is not eligible to be combined with other promotions the sportsbook offers. The site credit also cannot be withdrawn, but there is no additional rollover on winning bets placed with the credit, so all winnings from site credit bets can be withdrawn immediately.

Additional Offers With FanDuel Promo Code NY

Aside from the FanDuel Promo Code NY offer that gives new users a $1,000 risk-free bet, there are many other promos offered by FanDuel Sportsbook NY for new and existing users alike. With an entire tab on the sportsbook devoted to current promotions, FanDuel Sportsbook rewards users for returning to bet on their sportsbook.

Sign up with FanDuel Promo Code NY now, as there is a promotion called "$5 Dinger Tuesday" for those interested in MLB betting. When users place at least $25 on a "to hit a home run" prop bet, they will receive $5 in free bets for every home run hit in the game, up to $25. Just use FanDuel Promo Code NY to create your new account and make your first bet risk-free, up to $1,000, before you try out FanDuel's $5 Dinger Tuesday promo.