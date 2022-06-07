BetMGM Bonus Code New York: Get A Risk-Free Bet, Up To $1000, With ROTOBONUS For Rangers NHL Playoffs

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

With the Rangers battling the Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals, there's no shortage of reasons to take advantage of BetMGM New York's generous welcome offer. The BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS is just what you need to take part in the NHL playoff action as it entitles all new users to a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000.

Whether you bet on the Rangers or not, BetMGM ensures that it's easy for new users to take advantage of this great welcome bonus. BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS also travels well, since you can use ROTOBONUS as a first-time BetMGM user in any of the states where the sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Eligibility Requirements For BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS

Creating a BetMGM account for the very first time with BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS starts with being a new user who is at least 21 years of age and physically present in New York, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.

The BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS is accessible by following a few simple steps and can be utilized on any of BetMGM's extensive selection of betting markets. Beyond meeting this basic criteria, users wishing to access BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS will initiate the account-creation process on the BetMGM NY sign-up page by clicking the link below.

How To Activate BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS

Once you've arrived at BetMGM, you'll be required to input basic personal information, such as your name, address and e-mail address. Just as important, the bonus code ROTOBONUS will need to be entered into the bonus code field to ensure the welcome offer is claimed. Finally, new users will need to fund their account with an initial deposit of at least $10 so that BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS applies to their first wager.

After you place your first bet at BetMGM NY, BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS will automatically be activated. The good news for new users utilizing BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS is that they'll have free rein on what they can wager on with the offer. Whether you choose to play it safe with a favorite or swing for the fences with a multi-leg parlay, it's all fair game with BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS.

BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS Free Bet Specifics

The welcome offer from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS only applies to the first bet placed in your new BetMGM account. If that initial wager is a losing one, you will receive free bets equal to 100 percent of the amount wagered, up to $1,000. The free bet total from the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS promotion will be divided into five equal parts for all first bet losses of $50 or more. That means if your initial wager is $500 and doesn't cash, you'll be receiving five free bets worth $100 each. The one exception applies to losing wagers of less than $50, which results in one single free bet equal to the amount wagered.

You also won't have to wait long to get access to your free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS as they'll be credited to your account within 24 hours after your initial wager is settled as a loss. The free bets expire after one week and cannot be combined with other BetMGM promotions. If you're lucky enough to turn some of the free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS into wins, the winnings are eligible for an immediate, no-fee withdrawal request, which processes in 1-5 days.