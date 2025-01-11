Best Chargers vs Texans Betting Promos | Get $5400+ in Bonuses Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Los Angeles made the postseason in its first year under Jim Harbaugh's leadership, while Houston won the AFC South title for the second year in a row under DeMeco Ryan's guidance.

With these Chargers vs Texans betting promos & bonuses, you can claim thousands of dollars in bonus bets and more available right now on the best sports betting apps.

Best Chargers vs Texans Betting Promos & Bonuses for Wild Card Weekend

🏈 Chargers vs Texans Betting Promo ✔️ Chargers vs Texans Betting Promo Code 💰 Chargers vs Texans Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

All of these Chargers vs Texans betting promos carry a 1x playthrough, meaning you need only to play them once before you can withdraw any winnings or use them to make additional wagers on the best online sportsbooks. Want to learn more? We break down the offers more below.

Top Chargers vs Texans Betting Sites

1. Best Chargers vs Texans Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Chargers vs Texans Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Chargers vs Texans Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Chargers vs Texans Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Chargers vs Texans Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with a Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly offer. Bettors who sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and then a first bet of $5 or more, will get $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of that first bet settling – regardless of the outcome. Bonus bets are awarded as eight $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Chargers vs Texans Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

Users will receive their $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $200 bet, 40 $5 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Chargers vs Texans Odds & Betting Preview

Los Angeles opened as a slight favorite at sports betting apps for its Week 18 matchup against the Raiders, as it wasn't clear whether or not the Chargers would have something to play for. After Pittsburgh's loss on Saturday, that motivation became clear, with Los Angeles playing for a No. 5 seed. It was more than enough, with Justin Herbert throwing for 346 yards and two touchdowns on the way to a 34-20 Chargers win.

DeMeco Ryans was determined to get his team going in the right direction in Week 18 and thus pledged to play his starters. That didn't keep Houston from being a one-point underdog at sports betting sites in that matchup at Tennessee, but Dameon Pierce showed that the Texans backups are good enough to win. Pierce ran for 176 yards and a touchdown, which was more than enough to deliver a 23-14 win for Houston.

The Chargers are a three-point road favorite for this playoff battle and the early action on this game was leaning fairly heavily in the direction of Los Angeles. You can pick your betting lean on this contest after creating one or more accounts with the best Chargers vs Texans betting promos.

Best Chargers vs Texans Promo Codes & Betting Bonuses FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Chargers vs Texans Game?

The Chargers are 3-point favorites against the spread in the Wild Card Weekend NFL odds. They are a -160 pick over the Texans (+135) on the moneyline. The over/under is 42.5 points.

Who can claim a Chargers vs Texans betting promo code?

Anyone can claim a Chargers vs Texans betting promo code, as long as they are located in a state that has legalized online sports betting and are legally old enough to make an online sports wager in that state. In most states that age is 21.

What is the best Chargers vs Texans betting promo code?

The best Chargers vs Texans betting promo code depends on what are you looking for from an online sportsbook as much as what you want from a welcome offer. You can score bonus bets or second-chance bets, so sign up for as many as you like. If you love parlays, BetMGM will be your go-to due to its Easy Parlay feature. If you prefer odds boosts, it is Caesars Sportsbook.

Can you claim more than one Chargers vs Texans betting bonus?

You can claim as many Chargers vs Texans betting bonuses and promo codes as you like, including all five that are listed in this review. The caveat here is that when you claim them, you must be physically located in a state where the online sportsbook is licensed to operate and have to be of legal online sports betting age in that state.