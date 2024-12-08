Best Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Promos | Get $5300+ in Bonuses Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The best Chiefs vs Chargers betting promos are a perfect fit for a Sunday Night Football matchup that is arguably the best game in the Week 14 NFL schedule. Kansas City has a three-game over Los Angeles in the AFC West, so the Chiefs want to put this race away with a win, while the Chargers aim to win to stay in divisional contention. This will be one of the most wagered upon games this week and you can join in that betting with these sportsbook promos.

With these Chiefs vs Chargers betting promos & bonuses, you can claim thousands of dollars in bonus bets and more available right now on the best sports betting apps.

Best Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Promos & Bonuses for NFL Week 14

🏈 Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Promo ✔️ Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Promo Code 💰 Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

All of these Chiefs vs Chargers betting promos carry a 1x playthrough, meaning you need only to play them once before you can withdraw any winnings or use them to make additional wagers on the best online sportsbooks. Want to learn more? We break down the offers more below.

Top Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Sites

Caesars Sportsbook 🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers

🏈 Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers BetMGM 🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses

🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back if Your First Bet Loses Fanatics Sportsbook 🏈 No Sweat Bets up to $100 Each Day for 10 Straight Days

🏈 No Sweat Bets up to $100 Each Day for 10 Straight Days bet365 🏈 First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets

First-Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets ESPN BET 🏈 $1,500 First-Bet Reset

$1,500 First-Bet Reset DraftKings ­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets

­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets FanDuel 🏈 Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

1. Best Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with either of the following welcome offers depending on their geographic location:

In Washington DC, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, select parishes in Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont, the offer is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins.

In Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and West Virginia, it's Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly.

Bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that bet wins, users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles as a win. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $150 bet, 30 $5 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Chiefs vs Chargers Odds & Betting Preview

The Week 13 Chargers-Falcons matchup was nearly a pick 'em at NFL betting apps, with the point spread ranging up to one point in favor of Los Angeles. The game played out that close, with Atlanta leading 10-9 in the middle of the third quarter, but rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still's pick-six gave the Chargers a 17-10 lead that held up in a 17-13 win.

Kansas City was a 13-point favorite in its Black Friday battle against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs were playing up to that level at first, getting out to a 16-3 lead late in the third quarter, but the Raiders then scored two unanswered touchdowns to go up 17-16. That made Kansas City get into hold-on-to-victory mode, which the Chiefs were able to do with a Matthew Wright field goal that generated a 19-17 win.

Even with a three-game disparity in won-loss record, the betting public thinks these are evenly matched teams. That's why Kansas City is only a 3.5-point home favorite for this contest. The over/under of 43 points reflects the expectation of a moderate scoring level here. This type of high-stakes game is simple to bet on if you sign up for the best Chiefs vs Chargers betting promos listed here.

Sign Up For Multiple Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Promo Codes

Every sports bettor wants to find an edge to help increase the potential for profits, which is why shrewd bettors take full advantage of all the Chiefs vs Chargers betting promos and bonuses available.

If you do this with all five offers listed above, you will get first-bet offers and bet-and-get offers you can use for your Chiefs vs Chargers betting and all your NFL picks and predictions.

Best Chiefs vs Chargers Promo Codes & Betting Bonuses FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Chiefs vs Chargers Game?

The Chiefs are 3.5-point home favorites against the spread in the Week 14 NFL odds. They are an -190 pick over the Chargers (+155) on the moneyline. The over/under is 43 points.

Who can claim a Chiefs vs Chargers betting promo code?

Anyone can claim a Chiefs vs Chargers betting promo code, as long as they are located in a state that has legalized online sports betting and are legally old enough to make an online sports wager in that state. In most states that age is 21.

What is the best Chiefs vs Chargers betting promo code?

The best Chiefs vs Chargers betting promo code depends on what are you looking for from an online sportsbook as much as what you want from a welcome offer. You can score bonus bets or second-chance bets, so sign up for as many as you like. If you love parlays, BetMGM will be your go-to due to its Easy Parlay feature. If you prefer odds boosts, it is Caesars Sportsbook.

Can you claim more than one Chiefs vs Chargers betting bonus?

You can claim as many Chiefs vs Chargers betting bonuses and promo codes as you like, including all five that are listed in this review. The caveat here is that when you claim them, you must be physically located in a state where the online sportsbook is licensed to operate and have to be of legal online sports betting age in that state.