BetMGM Bonus Code New York: ROTOBONUS Makes Your First MLB Bet Risk-Free, Up To $1000

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

New York's MLB teams keep trucking along with the Yankees being the first to reach 50 wins this season and the Mets owning the best record in the National League. Both have potential playoff previews on tap today as the Yankees take on the Rays in Tampa and the Mets visit Houston in what could be a World Series preview with the Astros. Whether you want to wager on the favored Yankees or the underdog Mets, use BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS to make a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

New users located in New York will have the chance make MLB bets today risk-free, up to $1,000. People located outside of New York can also use this welcome offer, as long as they sign up with BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS while in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate. Eligible locations include New York, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.

Make MLB Bets Today With BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS

Anyone who is at least 21 years old and physically present where BetMGM operates can take advantage of BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS to make MLB bets today.

To create a new account, go to the BetMGM NY sign-up page, which can be reached by clicking on the link below. Once there, you will be asked to provide your name, address and email address, as well as the bonus code ROTOBONUS. After filling out that information, just fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $10 to automatically make your first bet risk-free via BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS.

BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS Promotion Details

With no restrictions on the odds or bet type of your first wager made with BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS, you can bet on MLB games today, the next game of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals or place a futures bet on another sports betting market.

It's important to know that the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS promotion only applies to the very first bet placed in your new account. If your first bet loses, you will receive free bets equal to 100 percent of the amount wagered, up to $1,000. If your first bet wins, you will not receive free bets, but can cash out the winnings from your initial wager.

The free bet total from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS will be divided into five equal parts, as long as your initial wager is $50 or greater. So, if you bet $500 and lose, you will get five free bets each equal to $100. If your first bet is less than $50 and loses, it will be matched with one equivalent free bet. In either case, the free bet(s) will be deposited into your account within 24 hours of your initial wager settling as a loss.

Info On Free Bets From BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS

After the free bets are credited to your account, you will have one week to use them before they expire. The free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS cannot be divided further or cashed out. There is no additional rollover on any winnings stemming from the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS free bets, so those funds can be withdrawn immediately. Withdrawal requests take one to five days to process, and there are no transaction fees associated with any of the available withdrawal methods at BetMGM.

Simply sign up with BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS to make a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, to take advantage of this great welcome bonus offer.