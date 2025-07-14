Best All-Star Game Betting Promos: Get $2400 in Bonus Bets & Offers for ASG, Home Run Derby

New customers can get up to $2,400 in total bonus bets with the best All-Star Game betting promos and offers for Tuesday night's annual MidSummer Classic.

The Midsummer Classic is always one of the most enjoyable nights of the year, and this year's MLB All-Star Game will feature some of the game's all-time greats including Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Clayton Kershaw and more. It makes it the perfect time to take advantage of all the leading All-Star Game betting promos and sportsbook promos that are available for the game.

New bettors have access to thousands of promotional dollars after signing up and getting started with the leading sports betting apps. Players will also gain unlimited access to the additional features that these operators give, including profit boosts, rewards programs, free-to-play contests, and more.



Take your pick on storylines for this year's All-Star Game in Atlanta. Whether you're wanting to watch Paul Skenes, Fernando Tatis, James Wood or any of the other young stars in baseball, you can do so after signing up with the top sports betting sites. Before the game begins, here's what players need to know about the top offers.

All-Star Game Betting Promos, Sites & Offers For Tuesday

📲 All-Star Game Betting Site ✅ All-Star Game Betting Promo Code 🔥 All-Star Game Welcome Bonus Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW Bet $1, Win 10 100% Profit Boosts BetMGM ROTOSPORTS / ROTOBG150 $1,500 First-Bet Offer or Bet $10, Win $150 in Bonus Bets Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet & Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets bet365 ROTOWIRE Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

Promos last verified: Monday, July 14, 2025.

Below you will find the best All-Star Game betting promos to use on whatever MLB odds catch your interest on Tuesday night.

Caesars Sportsbook: It's rare that a $1 bet earns much, but that's not the case with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. New players who sign up and win their first $1 wager will receive 10 100% profit boosts. That gives them the chance to double your dough at no additional cost to you, just in time for the Midsummer Classic..

BetMGM: There's a great deal for bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV who use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150. Doing so means receiving $150 in bonus bets if their first $10 wager is successful. All players in other qualifying states can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to pick up a first-bet bonus up to $1,500. It's a great deal for baseball bettors getting ready for the Midsummer Classic.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Of course there are no guarantees in an All-Star Game, but there is one for players who sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer. New bettors in AZ, MI, NJ, and PA will receive $300 in guaranteed bonus bets when they place $30 in real-money wagers. That offer is $250 in bonus bets for players in AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WV when they use it. Players in those states and all others can use the offer to receive up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Bettors in New York will receive a single 300% profit boost token. Regardless of what you're eligible for, this is a great deal for all types of players.

DraftKings: Guarantees are always great whenever you can find them, and that's what's at stake for players with the DraftKings promo code offer. Signing up and placing any $5 wager unlocks $150 in bonus bets, delivered as six $25 bonus bets. You can also earn cash profit if your qualifying wager is successful, but the bonus bets are yours regardless to use on the MLB odds of your choice.

FanDuel: Just one win will help you earn big with the FanDuel promo code offer. New players who sign up and win their first $5 wager will receive $150 in bonus bets. What's great about this deal is that the bonus bets can be divided up to your liking, adding some great versatility to this offer from the industry leader in market share.

bet365: Bettors interested in betting on baseball will want to check out the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. Doing so means that any $5 first wager unlocks a guarantee of $150 in bonus bets. It's obviously a great deal whether you're playing casually or a high roller during the MLB All-Star Game.

How to Sign Up for All-Star Game Betting Sites & Apps

If you are a new customer who is at least 21 years old (18+ in some places), and located in a state with legal sports betting, you can sign up at any of the top sites by following these steps when wagering with the top All-Star Game betting promos: