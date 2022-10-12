BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: $1000 Risk-Free On Zozo Championship

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Golf coverage heads to Japan this week for the Zozo Championship. Reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama will be defending his title and hoping to win a share of the large $11 million prize purse. While there is a lot of money up for grabs in Japan, you can win a large day by betting on the event using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Sign up through our BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on Zozo Championship picks this week. Below, we will show you how to sign up and claim this exciting offer.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For $1,000 Risk-Free Bet On The Zozo Championship

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Welcome Offer Risk-Free Bet, Up To $1,000 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified October 12, 2022

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate, you are eligible for the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS welcome offer, which gives you a $1,000 risk-free bet. Take the following steps to sign up and claim the welcome bonus on one of the best sports betting sites today.

First, click the promo code link, which will take you to the BetMGM registration page. Once you are there, you will be prompted to verify your identity by providing personal information, such as your name, email, and physical address. Place the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field and fund your new account with at least $50 to activate the promotion.

How To Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS $1,000 Risk-Free Offer To Bet On The Zozo Championship

It's easy to redeem your BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS welcome offer for the Zozo Championship today, as long as you sign up using the steps above. The welcome offer activates after you fund your new account with at least $50. Your first Zozo Championship bet will be eligible for the risk-free bet, up to $1,000, making BetMGM's Bonus Code ROTOBONUS one of the best sports betting promos available today.

If your first bet on the Zozo Championship wins, congrats on profiting at BetMGM. However, if your first bet on the Zozo Championship loses, the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS kicks in to reimburse you for the amount of your first wager, up to $1,000, in the form of free bets.

Any free bets you receive from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer will be credited to your account in five payments, with each valued at one-fifth of your first bet amount. Free bets expire in seven days, so use them up within a week.

Get $1,000 Risk-Free Bet On The Zozo Championship With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

There are many different ways to be on the Zozo Championship this week, but the most common way is to pick the golfer to win it all. Since golf has long odds, it is a great option for you to use your BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS risk-free bet. If you win, you will score a big profit. Losing will simply refund your wager, up to $1,000.

Hideki Matsuyama is back to defend his Zozo Championship win from last year, but he is only tied for the third-best odds to win it all, at +1400. The favorite is Xander Schauffele, at +850. This means a $100 wager would win $850. If the $100 loses, you receive your money back, thanks to the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS welcome promotion.

No matter how you choose to bet the Zozo Championship this week, make sure to sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in order to claim a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, that you can use.