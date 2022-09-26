BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Giants vs Cowboys MNF Picks

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Football fans who are looking to follow up another terrific NFL Sunday by getting some skin in the Monday Night Football NFC East divisional matchup are in luck – BetMGM has a generous welcome offer for new users with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to use on Giants vs. Cowboys MNF picks.

Users who open their BetMGM account using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will lock in a risk-free initial bet, up to $1,000 on one of the best NFL betting sites in the country.

How Do I Sign Up For BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For Giants vs. Cowboys MNF Picks?

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer Risk-Free Bet, Up To $1,000 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified September 26, 2022

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS not only lays out the red carpet for first-time BetMGM users, but it's also very easy to qualify for. You must be at least 21 years of age and physically located in a state where BetMGM is authorized to operate in. Assuming those two things are in order, you're well on your way to reaping the benefits of BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Your first step will be to click on the link below, which will take you to the account sign-up page. There, basic information required when creating an account, such as your name, address, e-mail address, and SSN, will need to be provided. After that, make sure to enter BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the appropriate field to ensure a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, when placing your first wager on NFL Week 3 odds for Giants vs. Cowboys MNF picks.

An initial deposit of at least $10 will also be necessary to unlock the benefits of BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. That first bet won't restrict you with respect to odds, betting markets, or bet types, giving you the flexibility to explore the vast array of choices available on BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS can only be applied to your first wager on the platform, and that bet must settle as a loss in order for you to receive free bets equal to 100 percent of your original wager amount, up to $1,000, on Giants vs. Cowboys MNF picks.

What Can I Bet On With The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS?

BetMGM is one of the best sports betting sites available, and offers betting markets on a wide variety of sports. If you're looking to use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to place your risk-free bet, up to $1,000, on Giants vs. Cowboys MNF picks, then you're in luck.

BetMGM offers multiple ways to make your NFL Week 3 picks on the Giants vs. Cowboys MNF matchup, including NFL player props, point totals, moneylines, and spreads. There are plenty of ways to get started in the NFL betting scene.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For Giants vs. Cowboys MNF Picks

If you're ready to make Giants vs. Cowboys MNF picks, such as a parlay of a Cowboys upset and a CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown at +250 odds, take your shot at the big payday with the confidence that comes with a risk-free bet, up to $1,000.

With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you'll receive free bet credits equal to the amount you staked if it doesn't hit, making it a great way to add a fun sweat to what should be an exciting matchup.

If your bets don't go your way, BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will credit your account with free bet credits equal to your original wager amount in five equal installments. However, if the amount of your first wager was under $50, then you'll receive your free bet credit in one installment for that amount.

The free credits arrive within 24 hours of the settlement of your qualifying wager, and they're valid for seven days. They also can't be combined with any other BetMGM promotion, and you'll need to use them, in their original denomination, to make other wagers on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sign up using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to receive a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, for Giants vs. Cowboys MNF picks today.