BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Tennessee vs LSU

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

College football Week 6 features many exciting matchups for this weekend. One of the few matchups between ranked teams will take place in the SEC, as the Tennessee Volunteers will take on the LSU Tigers. The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is giving new users a special offer to use on Tennessee vs. LSU college football betting.

When new users sign up for BetMGM tonight, they will be given a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, as long as they sign up using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, one of the best sports betting promos around.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS On Tennessee vs. LSU Picks

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Welcome Offer Risk-Free First Bet, Up To $1,000 📆 Bonus Code Last Verification October 8, 2022

Saturday afternoon's Tennessee vs. LSU game is shaping up to be a good one, as BetMGM favors the Volunteers by only a field goal. Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today to claim a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000 to use on the SEC college football game.

To get signed up to bet today, begin by clicking our BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS link below. This will take you to the BetMGM registration page, where you will be prompted to provide basic personal information in order to verify your identity, including your name, email, and physical address.

Finish the registration process by putting the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the bonus code field and funding your account with at least $50 to activate the promotion on one of the best college football betting sites.

How To Apply The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Tennessee vs. LSU Predictions

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates, you can create your new account with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS by using the steps above. Funding your new account with at least $50 will activate the promotional offer, making your first Tennessee vs. LSU wager eligible for the risk-free bet promotion.

If your first Tennessee vs. LSU prediction wins, congrats on scoring a profit on BetMGM. However, if the college football bet loses, that's when the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promotion activates to reimburse the amount of your first bet, up to $1,000, in the form of free bets.

Free bets received from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will arrive to your new account in five equal payments, with each valued at one-fifth of your initial wager. Each free bet expires in seven days and cannot be combined with any other promotional offers.

Make Tennessee vs. LSU Bets With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Eighth-ranked Tennessee will enter Baton Rouge with an undefeated record, as they face the 25th-ranked LSU Tigers. The Volunteers has last weekend off, while the Tigers escaped their game against Auburn with a four-point win.

Will LSU keep their momentum rolling? Could Tennessee come out flat after a weekend off? These two questions are why the Volunteers are only favored by three. This game could be risky to bet, but when you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will be able to bet up to $1,000 without having to worry about losing a penny.

We believe Tennessee will take care of business, covering the spread on the road. Either bet Tennessee -3 or take the Volunteers moneyline.

Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today to join one of the best sports betting sites so you can use your risk-free bet on this game.