BetMGM Bonus Code: Use ROTOBONUS For A $1000 Risk-Free FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf Bet This Week

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The PGA Tour is at TPC Southwind in Memphis, TN this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. A $15 million purse is up for grabs and you can add some money to your sports betting account by making golf picks this week. Truly anyone could win this weekend, which leads to great odds for you to bet on using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

By signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you get a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000. As long as you are in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate and are at least 21 years old, you can sign up for the sportsbook and claim this exciting welcome offer today.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For Golf Bets This Week

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate, you are eligible to sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS link below for golf bets this week. This will give you the welcome bonus of a risk-free bet, up to $1,000. To claim the welcome promo, take the following steps.

To begin, click the link below which will take you to the BetMGM sign-up page. Once there, verify your identity by providing basic personal information, including your name, email and physical address. After you've been verified, type in the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the bonus code field to claim your risk-free bet and opt into the welcome offer. At this point, all that is left to do is deposit at least $50 and place your risk-free golf bet, up to $1,000.

How Do You Get Free Money On BetMGM?

It's easy to get free money on BetMGM via your risk-free bet from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, as long as you follow the steps above. After you create and fund your new account, the BetMGM welcome offer will be automatically applied, meaning your first bet will qualify for the risk-free bet, up to $1,000.

You can place a risk-free golf bet on the FedEx St. Jude Championship, up to $1,000, today. If your bet wins, congrats on cashing your first ticket at BetMGM. However, if your wager is graded as a loss, the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promo activates, reimbursing the total amount of your first bet, up to $1,000, in the form of free bets.

Free bets from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS are dispersed in five equal payments – each one-fifth of your original bet amount – and expire in seven days.

Make Golf Bets This Week On FedEx St. Jude Championship With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

After winning the St. Jude Championship last year, Abraham Ancer isn't back to defend his title. It's Rory McIlroy who enters the tournament as the favorite, with +1000 odds to win.

The odds to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship are extremely lucrative at BetMGM, and by using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you can wager risk-free, up to $1,000. Place a bet on a golfer to win, finish top 10, or to make the cut with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS welcome promotion.