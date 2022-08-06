BetMGM Bonus Code: Use ROTOBONUS For UFC Vegas 59 Best Bets Risk-Free, Up To $1000

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas this weekend for UFC Vegas 59. This is an exciting event, since the final two fights for this season of the Ultimate Fighter will take place on the main card. Before placing your MMA best bets, make sure you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and claim the sportsbook's great welcome offer.

As long as you are 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate, you can use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer to bet on tonight's UFC Vegas 59 action. By signing up using the bonus code, you get a risk-free bet, up to $1,000.

What Is The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Welcome Offer?

The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS rewards you with a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000. As long as you are in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate and are at least 21 years old, you are eligible for this exciting promo offer. Simply, follow the steps below.

First, click the link below to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page. Once you are there, you will be asked to verify your identity by providing basic information, such as your name, email and physical address. After your identity is verified, type in the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the bonus code field to opt into the welcome offer and claim your $1,000 risk-free first bet.

Finally, deposit at least $50 into your account and place your first MMA bet risk-free, up to $1,000.

How Does My Risk-Free Bet With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Work?

The risk-free bet with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is easy to use as long as you follow the steps outlined above. Once your account is created and funded with at least $50, the welcome offer activates and is automatically applied to your risk-free first bet.

This means you can place an MMA wager on UFC Vegas 59, up to $1,000, risk-free. If your first bet wins, congrats on cashing your first ticket at BetMGM. However, if your risk-free bet loses, you get reimbursed for the total amount of your first bet in free bets, thanks to the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS welcome offer.

The free bets you receive from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS are dispersed in five payments, each equal to one-fifth of your first bet amount, and expire in seven days.

Make UFC Vegas 59 Best Bets With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

You can use your BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS risk-free bet tonight on UFC Vegas 59 MMA best bets. While the main event of Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill is an exciting fight, you can use your risk-free bet on any of the fights on the card tonight.

The risk-free bet from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS can be used to bet on the winner of a fight, a parlay of multiple winners, or even on one of the various props bets available for the UFC Vegas 59 card. Regardless of your bet choice, the wager will be risk-free, up to $1,000, as long as you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.