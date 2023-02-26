BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim A $1000 Offer

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

BetMGM Illinois currently has a generous welcome offer for new bettors that you don't want to miss out on. It is one of the best Illinois sportsbook promo codes available today since you will get a $1,000 first bet offer when you register now with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

In addition to this first bet offer, you will also gain access to one of the best Illinois betting apps with features that include one-game parlays, live betting, and a laundry list of sports to bet on both domestically and internationally.

As long as you are at least 21 years old, a new user at BetMGM Illinois and physically located in IL or in another state where the betting app is legal to operate, you can get your hands on this fantastic promo offer on one of the best sports betting sites today.

How Do I Sign Up With The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Claim A $1,000 Offer?

Signing up with the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is easy. It can be done in just a few streamlined steps that will be organized below.

Start by clicking through the direct sign-up link on this page which will reroute you to the sportsbook's new registration portal for new users. Upon signing up, you will be asked to enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You will also be required to enter your DOB and the last 4 digits of your SSN so your new account can be immediately verified to bet.

The next step will instruct you to enter the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code. This is where you will use the bonus code ROTOBONUS in the applicable field.

Finally, make your qualifying initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the bonus code. Upon completion of this step, you will be able to use your $1,000 first bet offer.

Massachusetts will launch online sports betting this March, and you can sign up with the best Massachusetts sportsbooks using the top Massachusetts sports betting promos, including the offer by using the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Use The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Claim A $1,000 Offer

You can use the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on any open sports betting market with no restrictions on odds or bet type.

The first bet that you make on your new account of at least $10 will qualify as your first bet. If iwins, no problem. Collect your payout and move forward to your next wagering endeavor at BetMGM Illinois.

If your first bet settles as a loss, the bonus code will kick in and you will get the full stake of your losing first bet reimbursed to your account in bet credits, up to $1,000. Expect to get your bet credits within 24 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet. But once you get your bonus bets, you will have seven days to use them before they expire.

When it comes to getting your bonus bets, they will hit your account in two different ways, depending on the value of your losing first bet. If your losing first bet is less than $50, you will get one bonus bet equal to that amount.

But if your losing first bet exceeds $50, then you will get five free bets equal to 20% of your losing first bet's stake each. For example, if your losing first bet is $600, you will get five bonus bets worth $120 each.

Claim A $1,000 Offer With The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Get your hands on a first bet offer worth up to $1,000 when you sign up with the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today.

Since you can use your first bet with maximum flexibility when it comes to sports markets and bet type, you can use it to bet on popular markets like World Series odds, one-game parlays correlated with NBA player props, and anything in between.

Once you are through using your first bet offer, be sure to check out the BetMGM Illinois promotions page where you will find generous ongoing bonuses, promos, and odds boosts that existing customers take advantage of on a daily basis.