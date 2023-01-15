BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get A Risk-Free Bet

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

BetMGM Illinois is one of the best Illinois sportsbooks that you can sign up for today. With a slew of terrific features offered like live betting and one-game parlays, BetMGM Illinois is one of the standout sports betting apps on the market.

When you sign up now with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in Illinois, new users will get a $1,000 risk-free bet, which means BetMGM Illinois will cover the full stake of your first bet if it loses.

To qualify for one of the best sportsbook promo codes, you must be a new BetMGM Illinois user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in IL or in another state where the betting platform is licensed and operational.

How Do I Claim The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get A Risk-Free Bet

Claiming the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to sign up with one of the best Illinois betting apps is easy and can be done in just a few simple steps.

Click through the direct sign-up link on this page, which will reroute you to the new user registration portal at BetMGM.

Upon registering, enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You will also be prompted to enter your DOB and the last 4 digits of your SSN for new account verification purposes. The next step will direct you to enter the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code. Use the bonus code ROTOBONUS in the applicable field now.

Now that your account is created, verified, and ready to go, make your qualifying initial deposit of at least $10. Doing so will automatically apply the bonus code to your account so you can use your risk-free bet.

Using The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get A Risk-Free Bet

Using the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will give you a $1,000 risk-free bet today. How it works is the first bet of at least $10 that you place on your new account will qualify as your risk-free bet.

If it wins, great! Collect your payout and move on to your next wager. But if your first bet loses, the welcome offer will trigger and you will get the full stake of your losing first bet awarded back to your account in free bets, up to $1,000.

Free bets will be awarded to your account within 24 hours of your losing first bet's settlement. But these free bets will not last long. You must use your free bet within seven days otherwise it will void.

When it comes to the distribution of your free bet, it will be determined by the value of your first bet's stake. But if your losing first bet exceeds $50, you will get five free bets equal to 20 percent of your losing first bet's stake each. For example, if your losing first bet was $1,000, then you will get five free bets worth $200 apiece.

Get A Get A Risk-Free Bet With The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

New users can get a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000 when they register for a new account today with the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

This bonus code is great because it allows you to use your risk-free bet with no limitations on odds or bet type, such as NBA player props, Super Bowl odds, and more.

For example, if you want to try to break the sportsbook with a moonshot one-game parlay correlated with NBA player props, you can do so with no risk, thanks to this bonus code. Get your $1,000 risk-free bet today when you sign up with the bonus code at the link below.