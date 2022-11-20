BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - Get A Risk-Free Bet On Bears

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

While the Bears are struggling to find their way in the win-loss column, it looks like they have found their franchise quarterback with Justin Fields.

While Fields makes Bears games exciting to watch with his explosive play-making ability, you can add even more excitement to the action when you bet on Bears NFL Week 11 betting markets with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in Illinois.

When you sign up today with the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, new users will get a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on Sunday's Bears vs. Falcons game. This means BetMGM Illinois will cover the full stake of your first bet, up to $1,000 if it loses, making this one of the best sports betting promos.

To qualify for this terrific offer, you must be a new BetMGM Illinois user, at least 21 years of age, and physically located in Illinois or in another state where the sportsbook is live and operational.

Signing Up With The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get A Risk-Free Bet On Bears

When you sign up with the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will secure a $1,000 risk-free bet while also gaining access to one of the best sports betting sites. Click through the link below to begin the new user registration process. Doing so will redirect you to the BetMGM Illinois new user registration portal where you must enter some basic information.

This information will include your name, physical address, email, and phone number while also inputting the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes. The next step is to enter the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. This is where you will enter the bonus code ROTOBONUS in the appropriate field.

Finally, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS so you can instantly use your risk-free bet today. Click through the link below to sign up with the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a $1,000 risk-free bet on Bears vs. Falcons betting picks now.

Use The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get A Risk-Free Bet On Bears

The first bet of at least $10 that you place on your new account will trigger the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

If your first bet is graded as a loss, the welcome offer will kick in and BetMGM Illinois will reimburse your account in free bets equal to the exact value of your losing first bet's stake for up to $1,000. Free bets will be awarded to your account within 24 hours of your losing first bet's settlement. However, be mindful that your free bets will expire in seven days if you fail to use them.

When it comes to the distribution of your free bets, that will depend on the value of your losing first bet. If your losing first bet was less than $50, you will get one free bet equal to that amount. However, if your losing first bet exceeds $50, then you will get five free bets equal to 20% of your losing first bet's stake each.

Get your hands on a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on Sunday's Bears vs. Falcons game when you sign up at the link with the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

If you're in Maryland or Ohio, don't worry – legalized online sports betting is just around the corner in your state. Sign up using the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code or the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code to take advantage of generous pre-live offers today.

Get A Risk-Free Bet On Bears With The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

One of the best parts about the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is that you can use your free bet to bet on any open sports betting market offered at BetMGM Illinois with no restrictions on odds or bet type, including Bears vs. Falcon betting picks.

The best wager that you can make with your risk-free bet is on Justin Fields to score a touchdown with +110 odds. The focal point of Chicago's offense, Fields has scored a rushing touchdown in four straight games and now gets one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the Falcons, a team that has conceded two rushing scores to enemy signal callers this season.

Bet on Bears vs. Falcons NFL Week 11 picks now when you sign up at the link below with the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.