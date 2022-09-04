BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code: $1000 Risk-Free with ROTOBONUS

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

What better way to celebrate the launch of Kansas sports betting than with a $1,000 risk-free bet?You actually get a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000 when you sign up with the BetMGM Kansas bonus code ROTOBONUS today.

🎁 BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Gets You A $1000 Risk-Free Bet 📱 iOS App Rating: 4.8 ⭐ 📱 Android App Rating: 4.4 ⭐ 📆 Last Verified September 4, 2022

Qualifying for this generous Kansas betting promo is easy. As long as you are at least 21 years of age while being physically located in Kansas, you sign up for BetMGM Kansas with the bonus code ROTOBONUS to get your $1,000 risk-free bet right now!

How do I get my $1000 risk-free bet at BetMGM Kansas?

You can activate the BetMGM Kansas bonus code ROTOBONUS in just a few simple steps.

First, click on the link below to begin the new user sign-up process. Upon clicking on the link, you will be redirected to the BetMGM KS registration page where you will be asked to enter some basic information including your name, physical address, phone number, and email.

You will also be required to enter the last four digits of your SSN and your DOB for verification purposes. Once you fill out all of those required fields, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code - use ROTOBONUS.

Then, once your new account is created and verified, you must make your initial deposit of at least $10. However, if you want to fully maximize this offer, then a deposit of $1,000 would be necessary. Once you make your deposit, your risk-free bet will be applied to your account.

How to use the BetMGM Kansas bonus code

The first bet of at least $10 that you place on your new account will count as your qualifying wager to trigger the BetMGM Kansas bonus code ROTOBONUS and be covered by the risk-free bet.

Risk-free bets can be used on any open sports betting market at BetMGM Kansas, regardless of odds or bet type but can not be combined with any other promotion.

If your first bet wins, that's great. You can now collect your winnings and move on to your next wagering endeavor at BetMGM KS Sportsbook. However, if it loses, the BetMGM Kansas promotion will kick in and you will get the stake of your qualifying first bet back in the form of a free bet, up to $1,000.

How do my free bets work?

There are two different ways that BetMGM Kansas could award your account with your free bet, depending on the amount of the stake on your initial qualifying wager.

If your first bet was $50 or less, you will get one free bet credited to your account in the exact amount of your stake. However, if your first bet exceeds $50, then you will get five free bets added to your account equal to 20% of the amount of your initial bet's stake. Therefore, if you max out this offer and place a $1,000 first bet and it loses, you will get five free bets worth $200 each.

Free bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours from the settlement of your qualifying first bet.

Bet at BetMGM Kansas today with your risk-free bet

Once you get your free bets, you will have seven days to use them before they expire. Now, the fun part.

You can use your free bets any way you please with no restrictions on odds or bet types with one exception. Free bets can not be combined with any other promotion offered by BetMGM Kansas.

Any winnings accrued from your free bets can be immediately withdrawn without any additional playthrough requirement. But it is important to note that the stake of your free bet will never be included in your payout.

If you're ready to sign up with the BetMGM Kansas bonus code ROTOBONUS today and secure your $1,000 risk-free bet, click on the link below to get started at one of the best Kansas betting apps.