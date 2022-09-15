BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code: Use ROTOBONUS For $1000 Risk-Free On Chargers vs Chiefs

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

To kick off NFL Week 2, we have a rivalry game on Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. And sports bettors in Kansas can get a $1,000 risk-free bet on Chargers vs. Chiefs with the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today.

New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will be rewarded with a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on the Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 2 game, or any other NFL Week 2 picks offered at BetMGM Kansas. Sign up and redeem this exciting welcome bonus for tonight's Chargers vs Chiefs game with BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Use BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For Chargers vs Chiefs Today

🎁 BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 💰 BetMGM Kansas Welcome Offer Risk-Free Bet, Uo To $1,000 📆 Bonus Code Last Validated September 15, 2022

BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is one of the best Kansas betting promos for Chargers vs. Chiefs. That's why you should use BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to place a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, on Chargers vs. Chiefs today.

All of the best Kansas sports betting apps offer something to new users when they sign up, and the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is no different. New users, who are at least 21 years old and in Kansas, can claim the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer, which gives you a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to make Thursday Night Football picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs.

To sign up with the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, click the link below to be taken to the BetMGM Kansas sign-up page. Once there, you will be asked to provide personal information to verify your identity, including your name, email, and physical address. Type in the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the bonus code field to ensure you get the $1,000 risk-free first bet offer. Finally, fund your new account with at least $50 to activate the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and place your Chargers vs. Chiefs picks today.

How To Redeem BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Risk-Free Bet For Chargers vs Chiefs

As long as you follow the steps outlined above, it's easy to redeem your BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS risk-free bet offer today. After you fund your new account, the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promo offer will activate, making your first bet on Chargers vs. Chiefs Thursday Night Football risk-free, up to $1,000.

This means if your first bet on the Chargers vs. Chiefs matchup wins, you get to keep your winnings and continue betting on BetMGM Kansas. However, if your risk-free bet loses, the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer kicks in and reimburses you for the amount of your first wager, up to $1,000, in free bets.

The free bets from the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promotion will be credited to your account as five equal free bets. Each of the free bets will be one-fifth of your initial wager. They expire in seven days and cannot be combined with any other promotions at BetMGM Kansas.

Bet On Chargers vs Chiefs With BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

With Kansas sports betting now offering welcome bonuses from all of the best NFL betting sites, an offer like the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS stands out from the rest. And the Thursday Night Football Chargers vs. Chiefs matchup is the perfect opportunity to use your risk-free bet, up to $1,000.

You can bet on the moneyline winner of Chargers vs. Chiefs, or a player prop on Patrick Mahomes' touchdown total is also a smart option when using the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. Simply bet on Chargers. vs Chiefs with the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim your risk-free bet, up to $1,000, today.