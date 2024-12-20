BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS $1500 Promo for Penn State-SMU in CFP Game & More

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The college football playoffs arrive in Happy Valley Saturday, the perfect time to kick things off with the BetMGM PA bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive up to $1,500 in first-bet protection.

The No. 6 Nittany Lions host No. 11 SMU at noon with Penn State 8.5-point favorites against the spread. With the BetMGM PA bonus code, you can make a bet on the game and if it settles as a loss, you will receive a bonus bet back equal to the amount of that bet, up to a maximum of $1,500. If your qualifying first bet is between $10 and $49 your return is a single bonus bet, but if you bet between $50 and $1,500 you will receive five equally divided bonus bets.

If Sunday is more to your liking, then the Eagles head south to face the Commanders hoping to put a dent in Washington's playoff hopes. But your first bet won't put a dent in your bank account because BetMGM offers one of the most popular sportsbook promo codes around. Just use the BetMGM PA bonus code ROTOSPORTS and you'll receive first-bet protection up to $1,500.

BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Sign Up For $1500 Promo Offer

📱 BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🤑 BetMGM PA Promo Offer First-Bet Offer - Up to $1500 in Bonus Bets (five equal bonus bets for losses of $50 or more; single bonus bet for losses of less than $50) ✅ Terms and conditions New customers 21 and older in Pennsylvania as well as AZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MI, MA, MD, NJ, NC, OH, TN, VA & WV. 18+ in WY, DC; 7-day expiration and 1x playthrough on bonus bets. ✔️ Last verified Dec. 20

Quicker than the time it takes to make a hoagie run you can claim the BetMGM PA bonus code ROTOSPORTS and set up a new account by following the steps below.

Click the link on any BET NOW button on this page to be redirected to the BetMGM offer page. Select your state, enter your email address and set up a secure password. Provide a few bits of personal information and make sure the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS is entered in the bonus code box. Verify you're located in a state where BetMGM operates and are at least 21 years old. Make a minimum cash deposit of $10 using any of the banking options BetMGM accepts.

How BetMGM PA NFL Betting Promo Earns $1,500 Bonus For Eagles, NFL

Before placing your qualifying first bet, head to the App Store or Google Play to download the BetMGM app and add one of the top ranked sports betting apps to your library. To place your first bet, log into your account, find your sport of choice and place your bet. If that bet comes back as a loss, the BetMGM PA bonus code ROTOSPORTS has your back with a matching bonus bet up tp $1,500.

To show how this offer works we can use the moneyline on the Eagles-Commanders game. Philadelphia is a -175 favorite to win, so a $100 bet on the Eagles lands profits of $57.14 with a Philadelphia victory. But if Washington wins, you'll get your $100 back in the form of five $20 bonus bet credits.

Bonus bets need to be used within seven days of being placed in your account or they will expire. There are no odds restrictions when using bonus bets, so they can be used on any wagers you choose. With a 1x playthrough requirement, you may withdraw any winnings once they land in your account.

BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS $1,500 Promo for NFL Odds & More

Explore all that BetMGM has to offer as one of the top online sportsbooks around. That includes their loyalty program that offers the chance to earn points that you can turn into exclusive entertainment and ticket opportunities, dining packages and more. Build up your account with prebuilt parlays, prop bets and in-game wagers, all of which are at your fingertips with the BetMGM PA bonus code ROTOSPORTS and up to $1,500 in first-bet protection.

A pair of Saturday afternoon NFL games sees the Texans and Chiefs matchup with Houston 2.5-point favorites at Kansas City while Baltimore is a 6.5-point favorite at home to Pittsburgh. On Sunday, Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite at Seattle while the surging Buccaneers are 4.5-point favorites at Dallas.

College football players are here, and the NFL postseason is right around the corner. Be ready for it all with the BetMGM PA bonus code ROTOSPORTS and receive up to $1,500 in first bet protection. If your first bet is a loss, you'll receive a matching bonus bet back to get a second chance at a win.