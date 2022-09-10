BetRivers Bonus Code: Get A 2nd Chance Free Bet For Week 2 College Football Best Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The 2022 college football season is underway and there's plenty of buzz around the Week 2 slate. It includes eye-catching matchups like Alabama vs. Texas, Kentucky vs. Florida, Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh, and Baylor vs. BYU. These are the perfect games to place Week 2 college football best bets on with the BetRivers Bonus Code.

By using the BetRivers Bonus Code, new users get a 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $500, for their Week 2 college football best bets. BetRivers is one of the best college football betting sites and helps take the excitement to the next level for college football fans with this great welcome offer.

New BetRivers users who wish to capitalize on the BetRivers Bonus Code must be at least 21 years old and physically located in one of the states the platform is licensed to operate in – Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Of note, the BetRivers Bonus Code provides those in New York a slightly different welcome bonus, giving them a 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $100.

How Do I Use BetRivers Bonus Code For A 2nd Chance Free Bet?

The first step to reaping the benefits of BetRivers Bonus Code is to click on the link below, which will take you to the platform's sign-up page. There, you'll need to provide your name, address, e-mail address, and any other identifying information required. The BetRivers Bonus Code will be automatically applied to your account upon completion of your sign-up.

At this point, you'll need to fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $10. Once that's complete, you simply place your first bet, and if it loses, you'll receive the same amount back in free bet credits, up to $500. The amount of your initial deposit and your first bet, up to $500, are eligible for the BetRivers Bonus Code welcome offer. If you're in New York, the max free bet amount is $100.

BetRivers Bonus Code 2nd Chance Free Bet Info

You can use your free bet credits on wagers with odds of -200 or longer (i.e. -150, -110, +110, etc.), and on any bet type or betting market available on BetRivers. The free bet credits expire in 30 days. Any winnings from wagers made with your BetRivers Bonus Code free bet credits have a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning once you've utilized them a single time you're eligible to withdraw any profits you may have garnered.

Make Week 2 College Football Best Bets With BetRivers Bonus Code

The BetRivers Bonus Code provides you with a 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $500, to use on Week 2 college football best bets. Whether you like Alabama -20.5 (-110) vs. Texas or Florida -6 (-110) vs. Kentucky – two of our Week 2 college football bets this week – be sure to use the BetRivers Bonus Code to get your 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $500.

