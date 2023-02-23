Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL: Over $1200 Bonus Available

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

If you are an Arizona bettor looking to sign up for a new sports betting app, then Caesars Sportsbook Arizona should be at the top of your list. This sports betting site features all of the most popular sports markets like NFL odds and bet types like same-game parlays. You can also place live bets on this app with ease.

On top of all those perks, this sportsbook also deploys one of the best Arizona sports betting promos, including the welcome offer you get with the Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits when you sign up and bet today.

Claiming The Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL To Grab Over $1,200 Bonus Available

Signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL to get your $1,250 first bet is easy. But first, you must check off a few boxes to make sure you qualify for this offer from one of the best sports betting sites on the market.

As long as you are at least 21 years old, a new Caesars Sportsbook Arizona user, and physically located in AZ or in another state where the betting app is legal to operate, you can sign up for this welcome offer today. Click through the direct sign-up link on this page to start the process. Doing so will redirect you to the sports betting app's registration page for new users.

While you are there, enter your basic identifying information. You will also be required to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify your new account. Next, you will be directed to enter the promo code ROTOFULL in the corresponding field.

Once you are through, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $20 to activate the promo code so that you can use your $1,250 first bet now.

How Do I Use The Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL For Over $1,200 Bonus Available

The first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account on one of the best Arizona sportsbooks will qualify as your first bet. If it loses, the promo code will kick in and you will get the full stake of your losing first bet reimbursed to your account in bet credits, up to $1,250.

Bonus bets will be awarded to your account within two days of the settlement of your losing first bet. But these bonus bets will not last long. They will expire in 14 days if you fail to use them.

Be mindful that your bonus bets must be used all at once. They can not be broken down into smaller wagers, which is the case with some of the other top betting promotions on the market today.

Furthermore, when it comes to your 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, those will reach your account within seven days of your first bet's settlement, no matter the result.

Caesars Sportsbook will also be launching in Massachusetts next month. Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTOFULL today to claim one of the best Massachusetts betting promos.

Get Over $1,200 Bonus Available With The Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL

New users can get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars when they sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Promo Code ROTOFULL today.

This welcome offer can be used on any open sports betting market available at the betting app with no restrictions on odds or bet type, including NBA odds and same-game parlay bets constructed from correlated NHL player props.

Once you are through using your first bet, be sure to visit the sportsbook's promotions page so you don't miss out on any of the ongoing bonuses and promos that existing customers take advantage of every day.