Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code: Get $1500 Risk-Free For Mets vs Braves Bets With ROTO15

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The NL East-leading New York Mets are in the midst of a pivotal series with the Atlanta Braves. And the Mets have to feel good about their chances Wednesday in Atlanta with Max Scherzer toeing the rubber and their moneyline odds sitting at -160, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

You can make Mets vs. Braves bets with the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 on anything from the run line – Mets -1.5 (+118) – to the 7.5 over/under total (-110) or how many strikeouts Scherzer will have. As long as you place your first bet with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15, it will be risk-free up to $1,500.

Anyone who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 when signing up. New users who are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming can take advantage of this generous welcome offer.

Use Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 For Mets vs Braves Bets

There are no restrictions on the odds or bet type when using Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15, so you can bet on Mets vs. Braves bets today or explore the plethora of other betting options available at Caesars Sportsbook NY. As long as you are a new user who is at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state, it's easy to create a Caesars Sportsbook account and claim your risk-free first bet, up to $1,500, with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15.

Start by clicking on the link below, which will redirect you to Caesars Sportsbook's sign-up page. To create an account, you will be asked to provide personal information including your name, address, email address and date of birth. While filling out your info, you will see a field labeled "Promo Code." Simply input the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 into this field and the promotion will automatically be applied to the first bet you make after creating and funding your new account.

Once your account has been set up, make sure to deposit at least $20 in order to activate the offer from the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15. Then, place your risk-free bet on Mets vs. Braves tonight.

How Does Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 Work?

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 will only apply to the first bet placed in your new account. Your initial bet, up to $1,500, will qualify regardless of the odds or bet type.

A win on your first bet will result in withdrawable funds being added to your account balance due to the result of the bet, but you will not get any additional free bets from Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15. Should your first bet be graded as a loss, you will get a free bet equal to 100 percent of the amount wagered, up to $1,500. Losing wagers greater than $1,500 will result in a $1,500 free bet.

The free bet from Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 will be deposited into your account within two business days of your initial wager settling as a loss.

Using The Free Bet From Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15

After getting the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15, you have 14 days to use it. During this time period, the free bet can be used like cash to place a wager of any bet type or odds. The entire free bet total must be used on a single bet and cannot be divided into multiple wagers.

You cannot cash out the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 or use it in combination with any other Caesars Sportsbook promotion. However, any winnings stemming from a bet made with the free bet can be withdrawn at any time, as there are no additional rollover requirements associated with this welcome offer.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 for Mets vs. Braves bets and use your $1,500 risk-free bet today.