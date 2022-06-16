Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code: ROTO15 Makes Your First Bet Risk-Free, Up To $1500

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The AL East-leading Yankees complete a homestand against the Rays this evening while the Mets close out a three-game series with the visiting Brewers in what could both be MLB playoff previews. Whether you're looking to bet on either the Yankees or Mets games today, you can do so risk-free using Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15.

The promo code for first-time Caesars Sportsbook users makes your first bet, up to $1,500, risk-free when you use Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15. Simply sign up with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15, and your first bet on the world-class sportsbook is risk-free, up to $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15: How To Use It

Unlocking the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 offer is simple. If you're at least 21 years old and physically located in New York or any other state in which Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate, you can take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15.

Creating a new Caesars Sportsbook account begins with a click on the link below, which takes you to the platform's sign-up page. At that point, input your name, address and email address – plus Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 into the corresponding promo code field – and you can capitalize on this fantastic offer for new users. Make sure to fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $20 and you'll be all set to make your first bet risk-free with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15.

What's The Promo Code For Caesars Sportsbook?

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 is the promo code for new users of Caesars Sportsbook in New York as well as Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Maryland, Colorado, Virginia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Washington D.C. and Nevada. When you enter Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 as your promo code, you'll activate the generous welcome bonus that makes your first bet risk-free, up to $1,500.

Only your first bet is covered by Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 so be sure to use the risk-free offer on one of the many sports betting options available at Caesars Sportsbook. If that initial wager settles as a loss, you'll receive a free bet equal to the amount you wagered, up to $1,500, within 48 hours.

How Do I Use My Free Bet From Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15?

Take your pick of any betting market when you make your wager with the free bets from Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 – play a big favorite, be bold with a heavy underdog or combine multiple wagers into a parlay. The free bet must be used in its original denomination and it cannot be withdrawn or combined with any other Caesars Sportsbook promotions or offers.

You'll have a full 14 days to use your free bet, and if you cash a winner using the site credit, the winnings are eligible for an immediate withdrawal request. Simply sign up using Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15, make your risk-free first bet, up to $1,500, and enjoy everything the sportsbook has to offer.