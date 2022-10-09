Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL: Free Bet on Giants vs Packers

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

In the second game of the NFL's International Showcase, the New York Giants will challenge the Green Bay Packers in London, England this Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET. Since it's the early game on the NFL Week 5 slate, New York bettors can start their day off with coffee, a Giants game, and a generous welcome offer on one of the best New York betting sites thanks to the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Using the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL will get you a free bet on Giants vs. Packers, on Caesars Sportsbook, for up to $1,250. In addition to your free bet, you will also secure 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

As long as you qualify for this terrific welcome offer from the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL, you must be a new Caesars Sportsbook NY user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in New York or in another state where the platform is licensed to operate.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL For A Free Bet On Giants vs. Packers

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer $1,250 First Bet On Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits 📆 Promo Code Last Verified October 8, 2022

When you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL, your first bet will be on Caesars Sportsbook NY, up to $1250.

To sign up for this incredible welcome offer, click on the link below, redirecting you to Caesars Sportsbook NY so you can begin registering for one of the top NY sportsbooks. While you're there, you must enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number while also entering the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes.

Then, you will be prompted to use the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL. Enter the promo code ROTOFULL in the corresponding field. Once your new account is created and verified, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Use Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL For A Free Bet On Giants vs. Packers Best Bets Today

When you use the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL, you will gain access to one of the best NFL betting sites as well as a $1,250 first bet, on Caesars Sportsbook. Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL for a free bet on Giants vs. Packers.

The first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account will trigger the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL. Then, if your first bet settles as a loss, the welcome offer will kick in and you will get a free bet credited back to your account equal to the full amount of your first bet's stake, up to $1,250.

Your free bet must be used in one lump sum and can not be broken down into smaller incremental wagers. Furthermore, while you will get your free bet within 48 hours of your losing first bet's settlement, it will expire in 14 days if you do not use it.

Meanwhile, your 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits will be added to your account within seven days of the settlement of your first bet.

Get A Free Bet On Giants vs. Packers With The Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL Today

You can use the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL on any open sports betting market at Caesars Sportsbook NY, including your traditional moneyline bets, parlays, and player props.

When making your free bet on Giants vs. Packers, the best bet that you can make is on the rushing yards player prop for Saquon Barkley's. Take the Over 77.5 (-127).

While Barkley has surpassed that total in 3-of-4 games this year as well as the only other time he's played against the Packers in his career, Green Bay is also conceding 118.3 rushing yards per game through the first quarter of the year.

If Barkley fails to hit the Over, then the exact stake of your bet will be covered by Caesars Sportsbook NY, thanks to the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Don't wait. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOFULL for a free bet on Giants vs. Packers. All you need to do is click on the link below to get started.