Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Grab $1K For NFL Odds

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

New users won't want to miss out on the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000. Sign up today and get $1K for NFL odds during Week 5 using one of the best sportsbook promo codes nationwide.

To qualify, bettors must be new to Caesars Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age. If you meet these requirements, click the "BET NOW" button above to begin placing wagers using one of the leading sports betting sites.

Sign Up With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 And Get $1K For NFL Odds

New customers can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to get up to $1K for Week 5 NFL odds. Getting started with one of the top sports betting apps is easy and only takes a few minutes.

Click the "BET NOW" button. This link will take you to the Caesars Sportsbook registration portal.

Create a username and password. You will also need to provide a valid email address.

Enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

In the "Promo Code" field, enter ROTO1000 if it is not automatically filled in.

Accept the Terms and Conditions of Caesars Sportsbook and click the "Submit" button.

Once verified, make an initial deposit of at least $20 using a supported payment method at Caesars Sportsbook, including PayPal, online banking, or credit cards.

Place your first-time qualifying wager of at least $10 and up to $1K on any bet type for any NFL game during Week 5.

Claim The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 And Get $1K To Bet On NFL Odds

New users can claim up to $1K using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 after making a qualifying deposit and first-time bet up to $1K.

If your first-time bet wins, you'll get an immediate cash payout after your wager settles. But, if your initial bet loses, you'll get the money back as a bonus bet, up to $1K. Bonus bets will be issued within two business days of your qualifying wager settling as a loss. Once the bonus bet is deposited into your account, there is a 1x playthrough requirement.

Your bonus bet will expire 14 days after being received.

Get $1K For NFL Odds Using The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

Start today and get up to $1K on your first-time bet using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 on one of the best sports betting apps in the country. Your first-time wager or returned bonus bet can be used on any NFL odds during Week 5.

With a short turnaround, the Chicago Bears will take on the Washington Commanders during TNF to kick off the week as they battle for their first season win. Wager on NFL odds like moneyline, spread, total, game props, or NFL player props. Bettors can also choose from a number of games on Sunday, starting with Jacksonville. The Jaguars will play their second international game in London this week against the Buffalo Bills, who started their second-string quarterback after scoring 48 points in Week 4.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up for a new Caesars account with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 and grab up to $1K today.