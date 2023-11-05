Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Sign Up For $1K Welcome Bonus

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

NFL betting fans can enjoy a lucrative $1000 welcome bonus they can use to make this weekend's NFL picks when they sign up today using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

New customers opening a Caesars account using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer that enables them to claim up to $1000 in their first bet on Caesars loses. The bonus bets earned from this exclusive first bet offer can be used to make additional bets on the NFL odds, as well as wagers on the NFL player props, futures, and Super Bowl odds.

To stake your claim to a $1000 bonus, click on the "Bet Now" link, and discover why Caesars Sportsbook has established itself as one of the country's best mobile sports betting apps.

Sign Up For $1K Welcome Bonus Using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000

The first bet offer activated by signing up using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 is available to new customers, who are at least 21 years old and present in a US state where sports betting is legal and Caesars Sportsbook is licensed.

To start the sign-up process with one of the best sportsbook promo codes, click the "Bet Now" link. You will be redirected to Caesars Sportsbook's secure new customer registration portal, where you can complete the sign-up process by providing your name, address, phone number, and email address.

To enjoy the benefits of a $1000 welcome bonus, you must also input Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 into the promo code field on the online-sign-up form.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 For $1K Welcome Bonus

After you have finished signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000, and your new Caesars Sportsbook account has been verified, you are ready to make a first deposit using one of several popular banking methods including your credit cards, debit card, PayPal, or online banking.

Your first deposit must be for at least $20 to activate this high-value welcome offer. However, if you enjoy a bigger sports betting budget, you will want to consider making a first deposit of $1000 or more to maximize the value of this first bet offer.

Once your account is funded, you can make a first bet of at least $20 on any sports betting market offered by Caesars Sportsbook, including NFL point spreads, totals, and parlays, and if your first bet loses, you will be reimbursed for the full value of the stake of your first bet, up to a maximum of $1000.

Bonus bets earned are added to your Caesars Sportsbook account within 48 hours of the settlement of your first bet, and can be used to make more NFL picks. However, it is important to remember that bonus bets cannot be combined with other top sportsbook bonuses and promos offered by Caesars. In addition, bonus bets must be used within 14 days, before they expire and are deleted from your account.

Caesars Promo Code ROTO1000 Unlock $1K Welcome Bonus

A highly anticipated NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles highlights Sunday's NFL Week 9 schedule, and you can be ready to make your best bets on the Cowboys vs Eagles odds with a $1000 welcome bonus when you sign up today using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

With the NFL season reaching the halfway point this week, there is no time to delay. Click on the "Bet Now" link, and find out why NFL sports bettors have made Caesars Sportsbook one of the country's top mobile sports betting sites.