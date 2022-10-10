Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL - Monday Night Football Expert Picks For Raiders vs Chiefs

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Desperation is setting in early for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, as their Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs is as close to a must-win game as you will find in Week 5 of the NFL season. Will the Raiders be able to pull off the upset over the Chiefs?

Bet on the game tonight with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL with Monday Night Football expert picks for Raiders vs. Chiefs. You can use these NFL Week 5 picks when you sign up today.

By using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you get a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. Use this generous offer from one of the best sports betting sites to make Monday Night Football expert picks for Raiders vs. Chiefs.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL For Monday Night Football Expert Picks For Raiders vs. Chiefs

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer $1,250 First Bet On Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits 📆 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Last Verified October 10, 2022

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically present in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate, you can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to make Monday Night Football expert picks for Raiders vs. Chiefs. This welcome offer rewards you with a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, along with credits for the Caesars Rewards program.

Sign up and claim the first bet on Caesars today by clicking our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL link. It will take you to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. Once there, provide your personal information in order to verify your identity, including your name, email address, and physical address. Then fund your new account with at least $20 and enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL in the promo code field.

Now it's time to make Monday Night Football expert picks for Raiders vs. Chiefs at one of the top NFL betting sites. Use your $1,250 first bet on Caesars today.

Redeem The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL Offer Using Monday Night Football Expert Picks For Raiders vs. Chiefs

You can redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL welcome offer by following the steps above. When you create your new account and deposit at least $20, the promotional offer activates, giving you a first bet on Caesars to use on Monday Night Football expert picks for Raiders vs. Chiefs.

If your first wager on Monday Night Football expert picks for Raiders vs. Chiefs wins, congrats on cashing your first ticket at Caesars Sportsbook. However, if your MNF pick loses, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer activates, reimbursing you for the amount of your initial wager, up to $1,250.

The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL is one of the best sports betting promos as the free bet credit expires in 14 days, giving you ample time to use your bonus funds.

Make Monday Night Football Expert Picks For Raiders vs Chiefs With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

The Chiefs are favored by a touchdown against the tonight, according to the NFL Week 5 odds. However, strange things can happen in divisional primetime games. That is why it's important to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to use your first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, on Monday Night Football expert picks for Raiders vs. Chiefs.

Whether you bet the moneyline winner, place a wager on a spread, or pick over or under the total, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL give you a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. Sign up today!