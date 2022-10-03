Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Monday Night Football Expert Picks For Rams vs 49ers

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Rams and 49ers are set to kick off tonight on Monday Night Football in the NFL Week 4 finale. With potential early NFC West and postseason implications hanging in the balance, there is no better time to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook to bet with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL is one of the best sports betting promos, and it consists of three parts. While you will get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars Sportsbook, you will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

As long as you are a new Caesars Sportsbook user, at least 21 years of age, and physically located in a state where the platform is live and operational (such as Caesars Sportsbook Kansas, and Caesars Sportsbook New York), you can secure this generous welcome offer when you register with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer $1,250 First Bet On Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits 📆 Promo Code Last Verification October 3, 2022

To sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to bet on Monday Night Football export picks for Rams vs. 49ers, click on the link below so you will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new user registration page where you can join one of the best sports betting sites.

When you're there, you will be required to enter your name, physical address, phone number, and email while also entering the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes.

Then, you will be prompted to enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL in the corrosponding field. Use the promo code ROTOFULL here. Once your new account is created and verified, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to your account.

Once the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL is applied to your account it will be ready to use. The first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account will qualify as your first bet, which will be on Caesars Sportsbook, up to $1,250.

Then if your first bet is settled as a loss, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will kick in and you will get a free bet credited back to your account equal to the full amount of your losing first bet's stake.

Your free bet will be rewarded in the form of one single free bet, up to $1,250, which can not be broken down into smaller incremental wagers. It must be used all at once. While you will get your free bet within two days of your first bet's settlement, you will have 14 days to use your free bet before it expires.

Meanwhile, you will get your 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits within seven days of the settlement of your first bet. Click on the link below to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL and gain access to one of the best NFL betting apps in the world today.

When you use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to bet on Monday Night Football expert picks for tonight's Rams vs. 49ers game, the full stake of your first bet will be covered by Caesars Sportsbook, up to $1,250, if it is settled as a loss.

While you can use the welcome offer on any open sports betting market at Caesars Sportsbook, the best bet that you can make with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL is on the total of the matchup, which is set at 42.5 points.

In the past 10 meetings between the Rams and 49ers, the under is 6-4 and is 4-1 in the past five, making under 42.5 (-110) in the NFL Week 4 odds the best bet to make with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Place your bet on Monday Night Football expert picks for Rams vs. 49ers tonight with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL by clicking on the link below.