Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Same Game Parlay Picks Tonight For MNF

Despite the injury to Ja'Marr Chase, we will still see many exciting stars take the field during tonight's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Monday Night Football matchup. With many notable players in the game, it makes betting on same game parlay picks tonight for MNF that much more fun. Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to bet on Bengals vs. Browns tonight.

When you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you will be rewarded with one of the best sports betting promos in the industry. You will receive a first bet for MNF worth up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where Caesars Sportsbook operates, you are eligible to sign up and claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL welcome offer today.

Begin by clicking our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL link, which will take you to the Caesars Sportsbook registration page. Once there, provide basic personal information in order to verify your identity, including your name, email address, and physical address. Deposit at least $20 and enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL in the promo code field to complete your sign-up.

It is easy to redeem your $1,250 first bet on Caesars Sportsbook for same game parlay picks.

If your first wager on same game parlay picks tonight for MNF wins, congratulations on cashing your first ticket at Caesars Sportsbook. However, if your same game parlay loses, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer kicks in to reimburse the amount of your initial wager, up to $1,250, in the form of free bets.

Free bets received from the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer will expire in 14 days.

Fantasy football players know how many important offensive players take the field tonight for Monday Night Football Bengals vs. Browns. These two offenses have fantastic players who can produce many highlights and big-time plays, which makes it a fun matchup for same game parlay picks of NFL Week 8 odds and player props.

Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL using the steps above to claim a free bet, up to $1,250, to use on your same game parlay picks tonight for MNF. Once you do, you can place the following same game parlay that combines multiple picks for tonight's game.

Alternate Spread: Bengals -1.5

Hayden Hurst OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards

Donovan Peoples-Jones OVER 44.5 Receiving Yards

These same game parlay picks tonight for MNF have +460 odds. This means a $100 bet returns $460. Of course, when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you can get your wager amount back, up to $1,250, if the parlay loses.