Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use ROTO15 For $1500 Risk-Free Bet On MLB Moneyline Picks Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The week starts with an action-packed day of MLB games with 14 contests on today's slate. That means that there are 14 chances to make MLB moneyline picks today and get in on the action with a $1,500 risk-free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15.

New users that are at least 21 years old and physically present in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate are eligible for a risk-free first bet, up to $1,500, when they sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15.

Make MLB Moneyline Picks Today With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15

Monday's MLB slate is full of star power, headlined by Juan Soto and the Padres heading to Miami to battle NL Cy Young odds leader Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. This could be an incredibly attractive game to make MLB moneyline picks on today using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 for a risk-free bet, up to $1,500.

The sign-up process with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 is incredibly user-friendly. To start, click the link below and you will be redirected to the new user registration page at Caesars Sportsbook. From there, you will be prompted to provide your contact information, including your name, address, and date of birth. After your identity is verified, you will be given the opportunity to add Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 in the appropriate field. Once you do so, be sure to make a deposit of at least $20 to activate the welcome offer and receive your risk-free bet, up to $1,500.

How Do I Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15?

As soon as you place your first bet in your new account, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 will automatically be applied. You risk-free bet, up to $1,500, can be on any odds or bet type thanks to this welcome bonus. If you win your initial bet, you are en route to building your bankroll with those winnings, but you will not receive any free bet credits from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15.

However, if your first bet with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 loses, you will be reimbursed with a free bet equal to the amount of your initial wager, up to $1,500.

Details About The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 Free Bet

While there are no restrictions on the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15, there are a few stipulations that have to be adhered to. One, the free bet can't be cashed out, and two, it has to be used on a single wager. Unlike other welcome promotions, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 welcome bonus carries no rollover requirements and gives you the opportunity to withdraw your winnings once the free bet wager has settled. It's also important to note that the free bet expires in 14 days.

If this all sounds good to you, then make a $1,500 risk-free bet on MLB moneyline picks today with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15. It's the best way to wager on MLB games risk-free, thanks to Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15.