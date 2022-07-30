Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use ROTO15 For $1500 Risk-Free Bet On NFL Futures Odds Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

With the NFL preseason right around the corner, now is a great time to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on NFL futures odds today.

New users, who are at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate, can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 to make their first bet risk-free, up to $1,500. The list of states in which Caesars Sportsbook operates includes Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. If you are in one of those states, you can place a risk-free bet on your local NFL team with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 For NFL Futures

The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 welcome offer can be activated and used for NFL futures – or any other available betting market on Caesars Sportsbook – by following a few simple steps, which are outlined below.

Start by clicking on the link below, which will bring you to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. You will be asked to provide nominal personal information including your name, address, email address, and date of birth in order to create a new account. There will also be a promo code field into which you should input Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 to lock in this welcome offer.

The risk-free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 will automatically be applied to the first bet you place after funding your new Caesars Sportsbook account with an initial deposit of $20 or more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 Risk-Free Bet Info

The Bills are the Super Bowl odds favorite and you can place your risk-free bet with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 on them. There are no requirements regarding bet type or odds to be eligible for Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15, meaning you can bet on any sport and make your choice of a straight bet, parlay, Same Game Parlay, prop bet, or even a future.

Thanks to Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15, you will get a free bet equal to 100 percent of your first bet placed, up to $1,500, if that initial bet is graded as a loss. The free bet will be added to your account within two business days of a losing settlement on your initial wager. However, if your risk-free bet is a win, you will not receive any free bet credits.

How The Free Bet From Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 Works

The free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 must be used to place a single bet, matching your initial wager amount on Caesars Sportsbook. You cannot cash out the free bet or split it into multiple smaller bets. Just like with your risk-free first bet, you will not face any restrictions regarding bet type or odds when using the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15.

Simply choose your favorite NFL wager and bet using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 free bet. The free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 expires in 14 days, so be sure to use it during the allotted time frame.