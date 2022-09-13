Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use ROTOFULL For First Bet On Early NFL Week 2 Picks

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

As one door closes, another door opens. The age-old adage reigns true regarding NFL betting too, you know. Now that NFL Week 1 has come to a close, we have NFL Week 2 odds available for early NFL Week 2 picks. And with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, new users can get ahead of the Week 2 curve with a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250.

By using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you get a first bet of up to $1,250 on the house, plus 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to use on one of the best NFL betting sites in the country. Sign up today with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to make early NFL Week 2 picks.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL For Early Week 2 NFL Picks

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL 🖊️ Welcome Offer $1,250 First Bet On Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits 📍 States Available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV 📆 Promo Code Last Verification September 13, 2022

Not only can new users get their first bet, up to $1,250, covered by Caesars Sportsbook with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, but they also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits added to their account by signing up.

As long as you are a new user of Caesars Sportsbook, physically located within a state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate (i.e. Caesars Sportsbook New York and Caesars Sportsbook Kansas), and at least 21 years old, you are eligible for this generous welcome offer from one of the best online sportsbooks on the market.

If you check all of those boxes, it's time to sign up and make some early NFL Week 2 picks. See below for details on how to obtain your welcome bonus from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

How To Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

The sign-up process with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL is an easy one. To start, click on the link below and you will be redirected to the new user registration page for Caesars Sportsbook.

From there, you will be prompted to provide your basic identifying information. This includes your name, date of birth, and mailing address. Once you complete this portion and Caesars Sportsbook verifies your identity, you will be prompted to enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. From here, you will need to make a deposit of at least $10 and place an initial bet of at least $10.

As long as all of these steps are completed, you will gain access to the welcome bonus from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. In order to get max value from the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, make an initial deposit of $1,250 and use that one your early NFL Week 2 picks.

Make Early Week 2 NFL Picks With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

When you complete the sign-up steps outlined above and make early Week 2 NFL picks, your first bet of at least $10 (and up to $1,250) will be covered by the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. If your first bet wins, congratulations, you'll receive your winnings but won't get any free bet credit. If it loses, however, you will be credited in the amount of your initial wager in a single free bet. The free bet credit will be issued within 48 hours of your initial bet's settlement and you will have 14 days before it expires.

As you can see, making early Week 2 NFL picks with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL is a seamless process. Make your first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, today knowing you're covered, thanks to the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.