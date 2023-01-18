Desert Diamond Promo Code: $250 Deposit Match At Desert Diamond

Dessert Diamond sportsbook is an up-and-coming sports betting platform for Arizona bettors. Although the Desert Diamond brand has been around since 1993 as a land-based retail casino and hotel, it recently joined the ranks of online Arizona sports betting on February 11, 2022.

Loaded with all the top features you would expect at a mobile sportsbook, Desert Diamond Sports has a wide variety of sports betting markets, an array of bet types, and generous bonuses for both new and existing users. There is something for everyone when you sign up with the Desert Diamond promo code.

Continue reading this Desert Diamond sportsbook review to learn all you need to know about the Desert Diamond sports betting promo code welcome bonus, the Desert Diamond sportsbook, and the top Desert Diamond promos for you.

Get A $250 Deposit Match At Desert Diamond Sports

New users can get a 100% deposit match, up to $250, when they sign up for a new Desert Diamond sportsbook account using the Desert Diamond promo code today.

To register for a new Desert Diamond sportsbook account, all you need to do is click through the direct sign-up link on this page to redeem the Desert Diamond promo code sports betting welcome bonus and complete the new user registration process.

Once your new Desert Diamond Sports account is created and verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 to collect your welcome bonus. If you want to max out this Arizona betting promo, you can make a deposit of $250 to get $250 in bonus funds with this $100% deposit match offer. You can also choose to make a first-time deposit of $50 to get an additional $50 in welcome bonus funds.

Desert Diamond Sports Promo Code Terms And Conditions

The terms and conditions of the Desert Diamond promo code are easy to digest. Here's how it works.

You must be at least 21 years old and physically present in the state of Arizona to sign up with the Desert Diamond promo code. By using the direct sign-up link on this page, you can create a new Desert Diamond sportsbook account and redeem the Desert Diamond sports betting promo code offer.

To comply with the Desert Diamond promo code terms and conditions, you need to make a first-time deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the welcome bonus offer, which is a 100% deposit match, up to $250.

Upon making your qualifying deposit, the welcome bonus funds can take up to 48 hours to hit your new Desert Diamond sportsbook account. Be mindful that the bonus funds expire in 14 days if you fail to meet the 1x playthrough requirement. This means you need to play through your initial deposit as well as the bonus funds before you can withdraw any winnings.

Qualifying bets in order to meet the wagering requirements include sports betting markets with -200 odds or longer. Parlay bets can be used to reach said wagering requirements, and also come with the minimum -200 odds stipulation. There is a 2x rollover for this promotion.

If you meet all of the Desert Diamond promo code terms and conditions, the Desert Diamond sportsbook and its $250 deposit match sports betting welcome bonus can be yours today.

Getting Started With Desert Diamond Sportsbook

To sign up and get started with Desert Diamond sportsbook, simply create a new Desert Diamond Sports account by clicking through the direct sign-up link in this article.

The Desert Diamond promo code welcome bonus offer will automatically be applied to your new account as long as you follow the simple steps below:

Click through the direct registration link on this page, which will reroute you to the Desert Diamond Sports new user sign-up page.

Enter your basic identifying information as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB so your new Desert Diamond sportsbook account can be instantly verified.

Make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the Desert Diamond promo code and get your welcome bonus.

Download the Desert Diamond Sportsbook app, if you haven't already done so.

Place your first bet with the deposit match bonus funds and enjoy wagering with Desert Diamond sportsbook.

Desert Diamond Sportsbook: Pros and Cons

All of the best Arizona sports betting apps have their pros and cons. Desert Diamond sportsbook is no different. Below, we've laid out the top pros and cons of this Arizona sportsbook.

Pros Of Desert Diamond Sportsbook

Desert Diamond Sports Free Bet Friday: One of the perks of betting on this platform is the Desert Diamond Sports Free Bet Friday promo. To get this offer, make a deposit between Monday and Thursday and place a bet of at least $20. Then, you will receive a free bet worth $20 that Friday.

Desert Diamond Sportsbook Special Odds Boosts: You will find a slew of daily ongoing odds boost offers at Desert Diamond sportsbook. To find today's odds boosts, navigate to the "Diamond Boosts" tab on the upper left-hand side of the page. It will be located under the "Popular" menu.

Reliable Customer Support At Desert Diamond Sports: Another terrific aspect of betting with Desert Diamond Sports is its reliable customer support. Though it is not available 24 hours a day, you can still reach a live person via the Live Chat support system from 12 p.m. MT to 12 a.m. MT. every day. You can also reach out to the customer support team via email at support@playdesertdiamond.com.

Cons Of Desert Diamond Sportsbook

No Live Streaming: You can place live bets at Desert Diamond Sports, but when it comes to live streaming, you are sadly out of luck. This sportsbook operator does not offer live streaming like many other Arizona sportsbooks do.

Lack Of Alternative Betting Markets: When it comes to alternative betting markets, you will have flexibility with totals and point spreads at Desert Diamond sportsbook. However, that is not the case with NFL player props. If you're looking to ladder player props, consider BetMGM or Caesars.

Desert Diamond Sportsbook Top Promo Code Offers And Betting Features

Desert Diamond sportsbook is chock full of outstanding features. On top of live betting and same-game parlay wagering, you can also bet on a wide variety of sports betting markets. You will also find that this sportsbook offers many customer-friendly bonuses, promos, and odds boosts every day.

These are the top promo code offers available at Desert Diamond sportsbook.

MLB Parlay Profit Boost With Desert Diamond Sportsbook

When the 2023 MLB baseball season begins, you will find a popular MLB parlay profit boost section on the sportsbook. The more MLB betting markets you add to your parlay, the larger the boost.

Desert Diamond Sports 25% Parlay Boost On MMA And Boxing

You can get a 25% parlay boost when you bet on MMA and boxing betting markets at Desert Diamond Sports. To qualify for this promo, simply build a 5+ leg parlay consisting of MMA and boxing markets to earn the 25% profit boost.

Arizona Happy Hour At Desert Diamond Sportsbook

You can get a 5% profit boost when you bet during the Arizona happy hour at Desert Diamond

Sports. All games for a given day are in play for this boost as long as you bet on the market within one hour before it starts, for pre-game wagers, or one hour after it begins for live betting.

Bet Types Available At Desert Diamond Sportsbook

Desert Diamond sportsbook features a wide variety of bet types. In addition to your traditional moneyline and point spread bets, you will also find more complex bet types like parlays and same-game parlays.

The most common bet types available at Desert Diamond sportsbook are as follows:

Moneyline Bets

Spread Bets

Over/Under Totals

Parlays

Prop Bets

Futures

Live Betting

What Sports Can I Bet On At Desert Diamond Sportsbook?

You can bet on all the most popular sports in the United States including the NFL, NBA, and NHL. You can also bet on more obscure international sports like world soccer and tennis.

Here is the full list of sports you can bet on at Desert Diamond sportsbook.

NFL Football

MLB Baseball

NBA Basketball

NHL Hockey

Soccer

Tennis

Boxing

Chess

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Esports

Field Hockey

Floorball

Australian Rules Football

Formula 1

Golf

Netball

Surfing

TV and Novelty

Handball

Motorsports

Rugby

Snooker

Volleyball

Odds Boosts Available At Desert Diamond Sportsbook

Desert Diamond sportsbook offers its users a slew of generous ongoing promotions every day. Here are some examples of the types of odds boosts you can find on the Desert Diamond Sports betting app. Take note that the odds boosts at Desert Diamond sportsbook are called "Diamond Boosts."

Phoenix Suns Diamond Boosts

There are many odds boosts correlating to the Phoenix Suns. For example, you can bet on the Suns to win a game, Deandre Ayton's total points, rebounds, and assists line to go over 33.5, and Chris Paul's total assists line to go over 9.5 with +600 boosted odds.

Arizona State Sun Devils Diamond Boosts

During college basketball season, there are odds boosts tied to the Arizona Sun Devils. Normally, this boost will include the team winning and/or the total points scored in a game, with boosted odds to win.

Arizona Wildcats Diamond Boosts

Arizona Wildcats Diamond Boosts are another great odds boost option at Desert Diamond Sports. These boosts give you better odds on the team winning a game or an over/under total. The Diamond Boosts also include other local teams located in the tri-state region of Arizona, like the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Banking Options At Desert Diamond Sports

When it comes to banking options with Desert Diamond Sports, you will find that the sportsbook features enough banking methods for both deposits and withdrawals to satisfy every customer's needs.

When it comes to depositing funds, there is a $10 minimum on all deposit methods. Furthermore, all of the following banking methods do not carry a fee and your transaction should be processed immediately.

Desert Diamond Sportsbook Deposit Methods

Debit/Credit Card

PayPal

Play+

Skrill

Online Banking

ACH/eCheck

Cash at Casino Cage

PayNearMe

Desert Diamond Sportsbook Withdrawal Methods

When you are ready to withdraw funds from your Desert Diamond sportsbook account, be mindful that there is a $10 minimum for each withdrawal method. The sportsbook will process your withdrawal through the method you initially made a deposit with, if applicable. Most withdrawal methods take 2-5 days to process a request.

You will have less flexibility when it comes to how you get your funds as there are only four withdrawal methods, which are all laid out below.

ACH

Credit Card

Play+

More to come soon

Desert Diamond Promo Code Final Thoughts

Desert Diamond Sports is a well-balanced sportsbook for Arizona bettors. You can wager on all of the top sports and betting markets with a large variety of bet types, including same-game parlays. This is also applicable to the Desert Diamond promo code, which gives you access to a $250 deposit match welcome bonus.

Ongoing bonuses and promos at Desert Diamond sportsbook are up to par with the top Arizona sportsbooks for both new and existing users. In addition to an array of daily odds boosts, called Diamond Boosts, there are also generous promo code offers that existing users can take advantage of on daily basis.

However, the Desert Diamond sportsbook platform does lack some of the more trendy features that you will find at other AZ sportsbooks. They include live streaming and ladder betting, but the rest of the other great aspects of this sports betting site clearly outweigh the few drawbacks.

We recommending signing up using the Desert Diamond promo code link below to reap the benefits of the 100% deposit match welcome bonus today.

Desert Diamond Promo Code FAQs

Does Desert Diamond do sports betting?

Yes, Desert Diamond does sports betting. While Desert Diamond is a land-based retail casino with locations in Glendale, Sahuarita, and Tuscon, AZ, the Desert Diamond sportsbook brand launched its mobile sports betting app on February 11, 2022.

Does Desert Diamond sportsbook offer odds boosts?

Yes, the Desert Diamond sportsbook offers odds boosts. When you log into your Desert Diamond sportsbook account, click on the "Diamond Boosts" tab located on the upper left-hand side of the page under the "Popular" menu. There, you'll find ongoing odds boosts that you can take advantage of. These odds boosts typically correlate to the day's most popular betting markets, and most often are connected to local sports teams.

How easy is it to sign up with Desert Diamond Sports?

The Desert Diamond Sports promo is easy to sign up for and create a new Desert Diamond sportsbook account. To begin, click through the Desert Diamond promo code sign-up link on this page. Doing so will reroute you to the Desert Diamond Sports new user registration portal where you can begin the sign-up process. It only takes a few simple steps to sign up and redeem the $250 deposit match welcome bonus offer from the Desert Diamond sportsbook promo code.

Does Desert Diamond Sports have a mobile app?

Yes, Desert Diamond Sports has a mobile app. The app is available to download on both Apple and Android devices. Visit the Android Google Play or iOS Apple App Store to download the mobile app today.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Anthony Cervino plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: thenflguru1, DraftKings: thenflguru1.