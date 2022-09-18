DraftKings Arizona Promo Code - Kyler Murray Week 2 Player Props

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

New users at DraftKings Arizona can sign up with the DraftKings promo code in the state and get $200 in free bets to use on Kyler Murray props for Week 2.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals were blown up by the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener, but the shifty signal-caller still managed to throw for 193 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 26 yards in garbage time.

With the Las Vegas Raiders on the slate in Week 2, Murray will look to right the ship. If you want to take advantage of Murray's terrific spot against the Raiders, you can do so with the DraftKings Arizona Promo Code and get your hands on $200 in free bets at one of the best NFL betting sites.

In order to qualify for such a profitable welcome offer, you must be a new user of DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook, at least 21 years of age, and physically present in Arizona or in another state where the platform is licensed to operate. DraftKings AZ is one of the best sports betting sites so be sure to take advantage of this offer.

How Do I Get The DraftKings Arizona Promo Code To Bet On Kyler Murray Week 2 Player Props?

🎁 DraftKings AZ Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 In Free Bets 🖊️ DraftKings AZ Welcome Offer Grab $200 In Free Bets With $5 Bet On NFL 📆 DratKings NY Promo Last Validated September 18, 2022

You can easily activate the DraftKings Arizona Promo Code to bet on Kyler Murray Week 2 player props. To start, click on the direct sign-up link on this page so you will be rerouted to the DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona registration page.

When you're there, enter your full name, physical address, email, and phone number while also entering the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes.

Finally, make your first-time deposit of at least $5 to activate the DraftKings Arizona Promo Code and place your first bets at one of the best Arizona sportsbooks.

Using The DraftKings Arizona Promo Code To Bet On Kyler Murray Week 2 Player Props To Get $200 In Free Bets

Now that the DraftKings Arizona Promo Code has been activated, place your qualifying first bet of at least $5 on any open NFL, CFB, or boxing market at DraftKings Sportsbook AZ.

As soon as you place your qualifying wager, your $200 in free bets will instantly be awarded to your account. You will get your $200 in free bets in the form of eight $25 free bets.

Once you get your free bets, be mindful that you will have seven days to use them before they expire.

While you can use your free bets on any open sports betting market at DraftKings AZ, please note that they can not be combined with any other promotional offer including odds boosts, profit boosts, free bets, voided bets, or cash-out bets.

Similar to all of the other top sportsbooks in the space, the stake of your free bet will never be included in your payout. But you can, however, immediately withdraw any winnings accrued from your free bets without any additional playthrough requirement.

Bet On Kyler Murray Week 2 Player Props With The DraftKings Arizona Promo Code Today

When it comes to Kyler Murray Week 2 player props, there are plenty of juicy markets to choose from in his matchup with the Raiders, whose defense yielded 279 yards and three touchdowns to Justin Herbert in Week 1.

My best bet of the week for Murray focuses on his passing touchdowns. The Over 1.5 on Murray's passing touchdown prop is set at -110 odds. You can bet on it with the DraftKings Arizona Promo Code. With the total set at 51.5 points, expect Murray to sling it.

Murray was also bottled up as a whole in Week 1 by Kansas City. Understanding that his versatility is his greatest weapon, look for Murray to run more to extend plays and catch the Vegas defense off guard. The Over 29.5 rushing yards prop for Murray is set at -115 odds. If you are looking for more NFL Week 2 odds, check out our page. Use these to get the best prices for your NFL Week 2 picks.

This is another bet you can make with the DraftKings Arizona Promo Code by clicking on the link below.