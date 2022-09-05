DraftKings Kansas Promo Code: New Users Get $200 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Now that legal Kansas sports betting has officially launched, bettors in the Sunflower State have lots of reasons to celebrate. Some of these are the welcome offers from the best Kansas betting apps, including the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code. New users at DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas get $200 in free bets when they place a $5 first bet on the NFL or college football.

With the CFB season already underway and the NFL regular season rapidly approaching, Kansas bettors can get in on the action with the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code – one of the best Kansas betting promos available. This welcome offer, which gets you $200 in free bets when you bet $5, is a terrific way to pad your bankroll right out of the gate.

🎁 DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 in Free Bets 🖊️ DraftKings Kansas Welcome Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Free Bets on NFL/CFB 📆 Promo Code Last Validated September 5, 2022

To qualify for this welcome offer, you must be physically located in Kansas and at least 21 years old when you sign up and place a bet on your new DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas account.

How Do You Activate The DraftKings Kansas Promo Code For $200 In Free Bets?

To activate the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code for $200 in free bets, the first thing you need to do is click on the direct sign-up link on this page. Doing so will redirect you to DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas to begin the new user registration process.

Upon signing up, you will be required to enter some basic information that will include your name, physical address, phone number, and email. You must also enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for account verification purposes.

Once your new DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas account is created and verified, you must now make a first-time deposit of at least $5. Then to activate the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code, place a qualifying $5 bet on any open CFB, NFL, or UFC market.

Get $200 In Free Bets With The DraftKings Kansas Promo Code

To get your $200 in free bets with the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code, you must complete the steps detailed above. Then, once you make your qualifying $5 bet, you will receive your $200 in free bets immediately, in addition to any winnings accrued from your initial $5 wager.

Please remember that the first bet of at least $5 on any open CFB, NFL, or UFC betting markets that you place with your new DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas account will count as your qualifying wager for the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code promotion. Your $200 free bet bonus will be paid in the form of eight $25 free bets. And once your account is credited with your free bets, you will have seven days to use them before they expire.

Using My $200 In Free Bets From The DraftKings Kansas Promo Code

You can use your $200 in free bets from the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code on any open sports betting market at DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas with the exception of profit boosts, odds boosts, cash-out bets, and voided bets. You also cannot combine your free bets with any other promotional offer at DraftKings Sportsbook Kansas.

When wagers using your DraftKings Kansas Promo Code free bets win, please note that the stake of your free bet will not be included in your payout. And while you cannot cash out your free bets or withdraw them for cash, any winnings accumulated from your free bets can be immediately withdrawn without any additional playthrough requirement.

If you are ready to kick off legal mobile sports betting in Kansas with one of the best sports betting sites, simply place a $5 first bet on any NFL of college football market and collect your $200 in free bets, thanks to the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code.