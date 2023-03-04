DraftKings NY Promo Code: Get Your Bonus Bets In New York

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

We are headed down the final stretch of the NHL regular season, and it is looking like an exciting end to the season for New York hockey fans. Both the New York Rangers and New York Islanders are battling for a playoff spot, making every game a must-win.

Soon, every game will feel like playoff hockey, making the NHL must-watch over the next few months. Of course, if you are watching these games, you may as well sign up with the DraftKings NY Promo Code to make some money on one of the best NY sportsbooks. Bet $5 on the NHL to instantly receive $150 in bet credits from this DraftKings welcome offer, which makes this one of the best NY betting promos.

Claim Your DraftKings NY Promo Code Welcome Offer

Among the most popular betting sites is DraftKings Sportsbook. If you do not have an account to bet there yet, sign up with the DraftKings NY Promo Code today to get a special welcome offer. After you sign up using the steps below, you will receive $150 in bet credits instantly after you place your first $5 wager.

To start your account creation on one of the best NY betting apps, click our DraftKings NY Promo Code link. This will take you to the DraftKings sign-up page, where you will be asked to provide personal information, such as your name, email and physical address, in order to verify your identity and location. Deposit at least $5 in your new account to activate the welcome offer.

Get $150 In Bonus Bets With DraftKings NY Promo Code

Follow the steps above exactly when you sign up for your new account to ensure you claim the DraftKings NY Promo Code offer. Once you create your new account and deposit at least $5, the welcome offer activates, making your first wager eligible for the promo bet.

You will receive $150 in bonus bets regardless if your first $5 bet wins or loses, thanks to the DraftKings NY Promo Code offer. However, it pays to find a bet you like, since you get to keep the winnings from this wager as well, giving you the opportunity to win twice.

These bonus bets received from the DraftKings promo are not able to bet withdrawn. However, you can immediately withdraw the winnings from bonus bet wagers.

Online sports betting is coming to Massachusetts in a matter of weeks. Sign up with the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code to join one of the best Massachusetts sportsbooks today.

Bet $5 On NHL Picks To Get $150 With DraftKings NY Promo Code

Thanks to the DraftKings NY Promo Code offer, you can bet $5 to receive $150 in bet credits instantly, as long as you sign up using the steps we outlined above. With the NHL season coming up on an exciting finish, especially in New York, placing NHL picks may be your preferred way to redeem this promotion.

Of course, you could bet $5 on any NHL team to win any given night. However, if you want the highest potential return from your $5 wager, since you get to those winnings as well, you should check out NHL futures odds.

Now, neither New York team is likely to win the Stanley Cup. However, if either team gets hot down the stretch and makes the playoffs, we could see a deep postseason run. Instead of betting on them to win it all, you could bet on either New York team to win the Eastern Conference. Currently, the Rangers are +700 to win the East while the Islanders are +4000.

Sign up with the DraftKings NY Promo Code today and place your $5 wager on these odds.