DraftKings Pick6: Overview and Strategy

DraftKings Pick 6: Overview and Strategy

With the growing popularity of player prop betting that has led DFS players and sports bettors alike to flock to sites such as PrizePicks, Underdog and Sleeper, DraftKings has joined the competition with their new Pick6 platform. In similar fashion, users select more or less (or over/under) to the player props of their choice, but instead of competing against the site/house, DraftKings has put a new spin with their contest that puts players up against other users instead. In this article, we'll cover all you need to know about the new contest.

Overview

First off, you're going to need to select more or less on anywhere between 2-6 player props, and you'll need at least two players representing different teams. For 2-4 picks, you'll need to get every selection correct to get paid, while 4-of-5 and 5-of-6 correct will also get paid out. One of the most noticeable differences between other pick'em sites and traditional sports betting is the payout structure. When you make a sports bet or a player prop bet on the aforementioned sites, you know exactly what you're going to get paid out if you win. That's not the case with Pick6, since you're playing against other users. If you hit all your selections, you may get a higher return than you would on PrizePicks or Underdog, but you could see a bit less depending on how well the competition's picks perform. Note, Pick6 is only currently available for NFL, NBA and the NHL.

Strategy

So which player props should you choose, you ask? One place to start is by comparing the Pick6 player prop lines to the other pick'em sites' lines and sportsbook lines. Our Picks and Props page is a great tool we have on our site that will do all of that for you. We have sections covered for PrizePicks, Sleeper, Underdog and DraftKings Pick6. These will compare the Pick6 player's prop line with the RotoWire projection, hit rate, other DFS Pick'em sites and various sportsbooks.

Notably, there's leverage to be had on the under. The betting public loves betting the over, and I get it, it's a lot more fun rooting for players to do well and make plays instead of betting against them and rooting for low scoring games. With that said, if you bet on a player's under, you're likely to be on the less popular side and that will help you get a bigger slice of the pie when you're right.

Don't be afraid to bet categories that people tend to shy away from. In basketball, for example, users are more likely to bet on points or points+rebounds+assists. Categories like blocks, assists and three pointers made aren't bet as much and thus, the lines tend to be less accurate. The same rationale applies to players. Star players like Joel Embiid's points and PRA lines are going to be pretty accurate and bet far more often than role players. PrizePicks has also added a feature where they show you what are the most bet on props. That can be useful to know, especially if you think a certain player is getting heavy action on one side, which you deem to be incorrect.

Correlation is another thing you'll want to factor in. Recently, PrizePicks has adjusted/lessened payouts for pick sets that they deem correlated, making the Pick6 platform a more enticing one. If there's a WR you really like to go over his receiving yards prop, combining that with his QB's over as well is a smart way to go. Similarly, if there's an NBA or NHL game that you expect to be higher or lower scoring than the oddsmakers expect, playing several overs (or unders) from the same game can pay off handsomely.

While getting a leg up on other pick'em sites' lines is advantageous if you think a line is going to move one way as the day goes on due to a mispriced line or potential injury to other players on the team that may affect playing time/usage, the Pick6 lines are locked in. As a result, it's beneficial to wait as long as possible to identify outlier lines.

Payouts

Unlike regular DraftKings DFS contests, there isn't a lobby of contests to choose from. Simply select how much you want to play for, and your entry amount will be divided into $1 contests. $10 in entry fees, for example, will be divided into 10 $1 contests. DraftKings gives an estimate for how much you can expect to win on a particular entry. These tend to be fairly accurate and similar to what other pick'em sites will pay out. Decide what is best for your bankroll and risk tolerance. If you like to know exactly what you're going to win, PrizePicks or Underdog may be better suited for you. If you're willing to risk a potential bigger payout and the unknown of what you may win, give Pick6 a try. Odds are, you'll have plenty of excitement either way. Good luck!

Pick6 is available in: AK, CA, DC, GA, MN, MO, NE, NM, ND, OK, SC, SD, TN, UT, WI and WV.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.