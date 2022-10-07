DraftKings Promo Code - Bet $5, Win $200 on NFL Moneylines in Week 5

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

NFL Week 5 is coming in hot and heavy. However, it is important to note that this is the final 16-game slate until Week 16 since bye weeks begin next week, which means there will be fewer markets to bet on with the DraftKings Promo Code.

When you use the DraftKings Promo Code, you can win $1200 in free bets just by placing a simple $5 pre-game moneyline wager. And if your moneyline bet wins, you will win $200 in free bets.

You can qualify for this generous welcome bonus from one of the best NFL betting sites as long as you are a new DraftKings Sportsbook user, at least 21 years of age, and physically located in a state where the platform is legal to operate.

How Do I Register With The DraftKings Promo Code To Win $200 In Free Bets?

To register with the DraftKings Promo Code to get your chance to win $200 in free bets, click through the direct sign-up link on this page so you will be rerouted to DraftKings Sportsbook to begin signing up.

Upon registering, you will be required to enter some basic information including your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You will also be prompted to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB to verify your new account.

At this point, you must make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $5 to activate the DraftKings Promo Code. Once activated, the welcome offer will automatically be applied to your account so you can use it for a chance to win $200 in free bets.

What Are The Terms Of The DraftKings Promo Code To Win $200 In Free Bets?

You can win $200 in free bets when you bet $5 on a pre-game NFL moneyline in Week 5 thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code. In addition to your $200 in free bets, you will also get your cash payout from your original winning wager.

Your free bets will be awarded to your account immediately after your initial qualifying moneyline bet is settled as a winner. However, you will have seven days to use your free bets before they expire.

Free bets will be awarded to your account in the form of eight free bets worth $25 each, equal to $200.

Since DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best sports betting sites in the world today, you can use your free bets accrued from the DraftKings Promo Code on any open sports betting market offered on the platform.

Bet $5 On NFL Moneylines To Win $200 In Free Bets With The DraftKings Promo Code

When you use the DraftKings Promo Code, you will have the opportunity to win $200 in free bets when you place a $5 pre-game NFL moneyline wager on Week 5 best bets. Then, if your qualifying bet is graded as a winner, you will get $200 in free bets in addition to your cash payout. This makes it one of the best betting promos available.

Here is how it works. The best bet that you can make with the DraftKings Promo Code is on the Bills -975 moneyline. While your cash payout will only be $5.51 on a $5 wager, the odds are juiced in your favor thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code, which means you will also get $200 in free bets as long as Buffalo wins.

Don't miss out on this generous offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. Click on the link below to register with the DraftKings Promo Code to get your chance to win $200 in free bets today.

If you are betting on Week 5, get the latest NFL Week 5 odds before placing your bets. Then, you can find out NFL Week 5 picks here.