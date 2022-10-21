This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Have you ever felt so good about a moneyline bet that you want to bet on it, but there's no value in the betting line because the favorite is too big of a favorite? Well, you aren't alone, and DraftKings Sportsbook is well aware of that. Thanks to DraftKings Promo Code, you can bet $5 and win $200 on any of the NFL moneylines in Week 7.

DraftKings Promo Code - Bet $5, Win $200 On NFL Moneylines In Week 7

With nine of the 14 games on tap for Week 7 hosting a favorite with odds of -230 or higher, it may be hard to find a lot of betting value in the favorites on the slate of NFL Week 7 odds. Thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code, however, that can change.

New DraftKings Sportsbook users that sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code will have the ability to bet $5 on any of the NFL Moneylines in Week 7, regardless of the odds, and will win $200 if the bet is graded as a win. The latter portion is the key stipulation, as the bet must be graded as a win in order to receive the $200 in free bets.

As long as you are at least 21 years old and located in a state where DraftKings Sportsbook is licensed and operating, you are eligible for this promotion. Is that you? If so, read on to learn how to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to join one of the best sports betting sites.

How To Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code For NFL Week 7 Moneylines

Signing up as a new user of DraftKings Sportsbook with the DraftKings Promo Code is a process that should only take a few minutes. If you meet the age and location requirements outlined above, click the link below to be redirected to the new user registration page. From there, follow the steps below.

Provide your basic identifying information so that DraftKings Sportsbook can verify your identity.

Once complete, make your initial deposit with the understanding that you must deposit at least $5 to comply with the minimum bet guidelines.

Place your NFL Week 7 moneyline wager of at least $5.

Once the three aforementioned steps have been completed, you will automatically be enrolled for your chance at $200 in free bets. Remember, with the DraftKings Promo Code, your bet must be graded as a win in order to receive the $200.

NFL Moneylines In Week 7 To Bet On With DraftKings Promo Code

Week 6 was not too kind to favorites, so it may understandably instill some pessimism in taking heavy favorites moving forward. It's important to remember, however, that they are heavy favorites for a reason. As outlined above, nine of the 19 favorites on the Week 7 slate are listed at -230 or longer at DraftKings Sportsbook and operate as great options for the DraftKings Promo Code initial bet.

Of those nine, our favorite of the NFL Moneylines NFL Week 7 picks to make is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who find themselves as -500 favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Expecting Tom Brady to return in Week 7 with a vengeance after a surprising loss, the Bucs should be able to beat up on a Panthers team that can't seem to get anything going this season.

Remember, by using the DraftKings Promo Code, you can bet $5 on NFL Moneylines in NFL Week 7 odds (including the Buccaneers) and win $200 if the bet is graded as a win.