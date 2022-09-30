DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 On NFL Moneylines This Weekend

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

NFL Week 4 has arrived, which means we have yet another loaded 16-game schedule to bet on with the DraftKings Promo Code. The latest DraftKings Sportsbook welcome offer, one of the best sports betting promos out there, is a profitable one and is one that you must not pass up.

When you bet $5 on Week 4 NFL moneylines, you have a chance to win $200 in free bets with the DraftKings Promo Code. What is great about this offer is that once you get your free bets, you can use them to bet on more Week 4 NFL action. To qualify for this lucrative welcome offer, you must be a new DraftKings Sportsbook user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state where the platform is licensed and operational.

How Do I Activate The DraftKings Promo Code To Win $200 In Free Bets On Week 4 NFL Moneylines?

In order to activate the DraftKings Promo Code for your chance to win $200 in free bets when you bet $5 on NFL Week 4 moneylines, simply click on the link below to get started. Clicking the link will reroute you to the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page, where you will be asked to enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number before joining one of the top NFL betting sites.

You will also be prompted to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB. DraftKings Sportsbook requires your basic information so they can verify your new account. Once your new account one one of the best sports betting sites is created and verified, you must now make your qualifying initial deposit of at least $5. Upon making this deposit, the DraftKings Promo Code will be activated and automatically applied to your account so you can use it.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code To Bet $5 On Week 4 NFL Moneylines For A Chance To Win $200 In Free Bets Today

Signing up with the DraftKings Promo Code will not only give you a chance to win $200 in free bets, but you will also get access to one of the best mobile sports betting apps in the world today.

When you place a $5 bet on a pre-game Week 4 NFL moneyline wager using NFL Week 4 odds, you will win $200 in free bets if your initial bet is graded as a winner. In addition to your $200 in free bets, you will also get your cash payout from your original winning wager.

Free bets will be awarded to your account immediately after your qualifying $5 moneyline bet is settled as a winner. Be mindful that you will have seven days to use them before they expire.

Your $200 in free bets will be credited to your account in the form of eight free bets worth $25 each, equal to $200. And while you can never withdraw your free bets for cash at any time, the stake of your free bets will never be included in a winning payout.

Bet $5 On A Week 4 NFL Moneyline To Win $200 In Free Bets With DraftKings Promo Code

The best way to use the DraftKings Promo Code to win $200 in free bets is to make your qualifying $5 moneyline wager on 1 p.m. ET NFL Week 4 picks. This way, if your bet is settled as a winner, you will instantly get your $200 in free bets so you can use them to bet on the rest of the slate.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Bills -165 moneyline and they defeat the Ravens during the early NFL Sunday window, you will get $200 in free bets plus an $8.03 cash payout from your original bet. Then, once you get your eight free bets worth $25 each, you can use them to bet on Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football so you can really cash in on a terrific NFL Week 4 slate.

Don't waste any more time. Click on the link below to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and get a chance to win $200 in free bets.