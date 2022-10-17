DraftKings Promo Code: Broncos vs Chargers Predictions Tonight

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

With one more game left on NFL Week 6 slate, there is no better time than now to use the DraftKings Promo Code to sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account.

When you use the DraftKings Promo Code to bet on Broncos vs Chargers predictions tonight, you can win $200 in free bets from a winning moneyline wager.

As long as you are a new DraftKings Sportsbook user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state where the platform is licensed to operate, you will qualify for one of the best sports betting promos available.

How Do I Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Bet On Broncos vs. Chargers Predictions Tonight?

Signing up with the DraftKings Promo Code is an easy, streamlined process that you can start by clicking on the direct sign-up link on this page. Doing so will reroute you to DraftKings Sportsbook so you can begin registering for one of the best sports betting sites on the market

Upon signing up, you will be prompted to enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You must also enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your new account can be verified.

Once your new account is created and verified, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $5 to activate the DraftKings Promo Code, which will automatically apply the welcome offer to your account so you can use it to bet on Broncos vs.Chargers predictions tonight.

Using The DraftKings Promo Code To Bet On Broncos vs. Chargers Predictions Tonight

When you use the DraftKings Promo Code to bet on Broncos vs. Chargers predictions tonight, you will get a shot at winning $200 in free bets while also gaining access to one of the best NFL betting apps on the market today.

The first pre-game NFL moneyline bet of at least $5 that you make on your new account will trigger the DraftKings Promo Code welcome offer. If your moneyline bet settles as a winner, then you will win $200 in free bets in addition to the cash payout from your original wager.

Your free bets will be awarded to your account immediately following the settlement of your winning moneyline bet on Broncos vs. Chargers predictions tonight.

The best part about the DraftKings Promo Code is that instead of getting one $200 free bet, you will get eight free bets worth $25 each, which means eight chances to pad your bankroll rather than one.

However, please note that your free bets won't last forever. They will all expire in seven days if you don't use them.

Bet On Broncos vs. Chargers Predictions Tonight With The DraftKings Promo Code

You can bet on Broncos vs. Chargers predictions tonight with the DraftKings Promo Code for a chance to win $200 in free bets.

When looking at the NFL Week 6 odds, the best pre-game moneyline bet that you can make with the DraftKings Promo Code so you can win $200 in free bets is on the Chargers -210.

In the Justin Herbert era, the Chargers and Broncos have matched up four times. Herbert has led his team to a victory two times, both of which, at home, where tonight's MFN game is being played.

If you bet $5 on the Chargers moneyline, you will win your eight free bets, worth $25 each, equalling $200 in addition to the $7.38 cash payout from your original bet thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code.

Stop leaving money on the table by ignoring generous new user sign-up bonuses like this one. Click through the link below to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and get your chance to win $200 in free bets now on your NFL Week 6 picks.